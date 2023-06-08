'The Old Man' Season 2: Everything We Know About the Return of Jeff Bridges’ Grizzled CIA Agent

Jeff Bridges and his pack of Rottweilers are back with a vengeance. The Old Man, FX's mega-hit crime-Western mashup which premiered last summer, will be back for Season 2. Bridges will reprise his role as the un-retired CIA operative Dan Chase, and John Lithgow is set to return as his ex-partner, FBI powerbroker Harold Harper. Both actors received Golden Globe nominations for their tough-as-nails portrayals in Season 1, which debuted in 2022 as the most-watched cable series premiere since 2021. What's the skinny on Season 2, and when can we expect the thriller's sophomore outing to premiere? Here's everything we know (and think we know) about The Old Man Season 2.

What Is The Old Man About?

Based on prolific mystery and crime author Thomas Perry's bestselling 2017 novel of the same name, The Old Man follows Dan Chase (Bridges), a former CIA operative who's been living off the grid for decades. When an assassin tries to take him out, Chase is forced to confront his past in a globe-trotting game of cat-and-mouse. Towards the end of the The Old Man's critically-acclaimed first season, Chase is reunited with his old Soviet-Afghanistan War colleague, FBI Assistant Director Harold Harper (Lithgow).

Which Cast Members Will Return for The Old Man Season 2?

Both Bridges and Lithgow will reprise their roles as Dan Chase and FBI heavyweight Harold Harper, respectively, in The Old Man Season 2. Other returning cast members include the great Amy Brenneman (Goliath) as Dan's accidental partner on the lam, Zoe McDonald and Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development) as Angela Adams, who was kidnapped in Season 1.

BAFTA nominee Navid Negahban (Aladdin) will likely reprise his role as Angela's secret father and Afghan warlord Hamzad. By the same token, count on Pej Vahdat (City on a Hill) returning as the younger Hamzad. Now that Dan and Harold are back in action, expect flashbacks to their time in Afghanistan together. That means more Bill Heck (Locke & Key) and Christopher Redman (Alaska Daily) as the younger versions of Bridges and Lithgow's characters. Alas, E.J. Bonilla's Agent Raymond Waters was killed off last season, so we won't see the Gemini Man actor again.

What's the Plot of The Old Man Season 2?

While FX has not yet revealed the official synopsis for The Old Man Season 2, there are a few plot points we can count on. Dan and Harold will definitely bust it up together again -- probably while rescuing Angela. Whether Angela will learn the truth about her parentage is also in the cards next season.

Fans will rejoice to hear that the show's creators are teasing a much, much bigger role for Amy Brenneman in Season 2. "Zoe will definitely be back," executive producer Dan Shotz told Deadline in July 2022. "She's a key piece of this story, a key connection for Dan. And Amy is such a brilliant actress and partner in this. We're very excited about Zoe's story going forward." Sounds like Zoe didn't just stumble into Dan's life after all.

When Will The Old Man Season 2 Premiere?

Filming on The Old Man Season 2 began this Spring, but was suspended in May due to the ongoing writers' strike, per Deadline. Production is not expected to begin until the Writers Guild work stoppage is over. That means the series' sophomore run likely won't debut until late 2023 or even early-mid 2024, depending on scheduling.

The Old Man Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu.

