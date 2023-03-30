Jon Hamm Goes Full John Dutton in First Look at Western-Themed 'Fargo' Season 5

More than a year after it was greenlit, fans have finally been given a first look at Fargo Season 5, and the consensus is that the acclaimed anthology series is headed west for its next outing. Newly-released set photos feature star Jon Hamm donning a cowboy hat alongside what looks to be co-star Joe Keery (Stranger Things) in a sheriff uniform and mask.

FX released the Fargo teaser photos on social media, announcing that the long-awaited fifth season of the series, which airs on FX and streams on Hulu, will debut in late 2023. The network captioned the photos, "didn't know how much we needed Jon Hamm in a cowboy hat. the fifth installment of @FargoFX arrives later this year."

While details of the crime series' upcoming installment are being kept tightly under wraps, it's been revealed that Hamm, best known for his Emmy-winning turn as the impossibly suave advertising executive Don Draper on AMC's Mad Men, would be playing a man named Roy in the new season. Hamm's cowboy hat alone is giving strong John Dutton vibes, and it seems the series will be a western crime epic to rival Yellowstone. Set in 2019, the logline for Fargo Season 5 reads: "When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn't yours?" Intriguing.

The much-anticipated next chapter boasts a stacked cast, including Joe Keery, a.k.a. Stranger Things' beloved Steve Harrington. Keery will play a man named Gator Tillman in the new season, and, if fan theories are to be believed, he can be seen rocking a sheriff jacket and an arm cast in the below teaser photo.

Other cast members include Oscar nominee Jennifer Jason Leigh, who played the tough-as-nails outlaw Daisy Domergue in Quentin Tarantino's 2015 western The Hateful Eight. Leigh is slated to play a woman named Lorraine in the upcoming season. Emmy nominee Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Lamorne Morris (Game Night) and Richa Moorjani (Never Have I Ever) will also appear in the show.

Fargo, an anthology series that debuted in 2014, is based on the Coen brothers' Oscar-winning 1996 film of the same name, starring Frances McDormand and William H. Macy.

Each season of the Emmy-winning series tells a new story in a new place and time period, with all-new actors. Invariably, Fargo focuses on deception and murder in the midwest, with each season's events somehow tied to the town of Fargo, North Dakota.

Previous installments include a "Minnesota nice" send-up starring Billy Bob Thornton, a 1970s-set black comedy fronted by Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, a crime thriller featuring Ewan McGregor's Emmy-winning portrayal of twin brothers in a criminal mix-up and a 1950s gangster tale led by Chris Rock.

It's high time Fargo adds a tragic-comic western to its crime universe.

Fargo Seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Hulu.

