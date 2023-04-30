'Chicago Med': Meet The Cast Of One Chicago's Hit Medical Drama

Nothing will get your heart rate up quite like being a fly on the wall in one of Chicago's busiest (albeit fictional) emergency rooms. And it doesn't help that the characters of NBC's hit medical drama are experts in not only saving lives but also in making you feel all the feels.

Since launching in 2015, Chicago Med has had an amazing revolving door of doctors, nurses and hospital staff who bring the intensity of working in Gaffney Chicago Medical Center to life week after week. Even though it's the third installment in Dick Wolf's "One Chicago" trilogy, the show stands on its own as an intense -- yet warm-hearted -- primetime program.

The series was recently renewed for its ninth season and, as with many of Wolf's productions, there is no sign of it ending anytime soon. So if you're just now starting to dive into this gripping series, or you want to rewatch some old episodes to get caught up, here's a refresher on who portrays the key players in the ER.

Nick Gehlfuss as Will Halstead

As the attending physician in emergency medicine at GCMC, Dr. Will Halstead is the heart of the show. A One Chicago fun fact: He's also the older brother of Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), a detective featured in the hit series Chicago P.D.

In real life, actor Nick Gehlfuss was a bit of a newcomer before he landed the role on Chicago Med. He's made appearances in shows such as Shameless, Blue Bloods and It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, but it's his turn as the passionate doctor that has audiences swooning. He revealed in a 2020 interview that he likes to be surprised by the storylines as much as fans do.

"I don't like to know the storylines before they arrive in front of me in script form," he told TV Fanatic. "I don't like to ask the writer, 'So hey, what do you guys have lined up for Will this year?' I prefer not to know that."

Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood

Maggie Lockwood is a charge nurse in the emergency department, a job that isn't for the faint of heart. Her no-nonsense attitude is tempered by her genuine care for the patients she's treating and her dedication to the hospital.

The woman behind Maggie is Marlyne Barrett, a longtime actress who has had one-episode roles in hit shows including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Gossip Girl, The Good Wife and The Wire. In 2022, she revealed that she had been quietly battling ovarian cancer and has continued to be on the show even while undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

"There's no running from it because it's my life," she told People. "And eventually, you just surrender because it's so much bigger than anything you've ever faced. I found this courage, and I just hunkered down and said, 'I'm going to face this.'"

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin

Her role as the executive director of patient and medical services at GCMC may be authoritative, but Sharon Goodwin's heart is always in the right place. This former nurse is always advocating for her team -- even when they want to go against standard protocols.

The woman behind this fictional leader is celebrated actress S. Epatha Merkerson. She's had a long and impressive career that includes an Emmy for outstanding lead actress for her role in the HBO TV movie Lackawanna Blues. Die-hard crime drama fans may also recognize her from Law & Order, where she played Lt. Anita Van Buren for nearly 400 episodes.

Oliver Platt as Daniel Charles

Serving as the head of the psychiatry department at GCMC, Dr. Daniel Charles is a brilliant and insightful medical professional who strives tirelessly to make sure the fellow doctors he works with get the mental health care they need.

A character this dynamic could only be played by someone as experienced and charismatic as Oliver Platt. The experienced actor is known for major roles in movies including Lake Placid, The Three Musketeers, 2012 and The Bicentennial Man. His other TV credits include his Emmy-nominated performances in Nip/Tuck, The West Wing and Huff.

Brian Tee as Ethan Choi

Dr. Ethan Choi is as stoic as they come, but don't let his tough exterior fool you -- he's one of the most compassionate doctors at GCMC. Even though this rule-follower often butts heads with the more rebellious doctors, he's always willing to face the toughest medical situations.

Brian Tee -- the actor who portrays Dr. Choi -- may be a familiar face now, but he was relatively unknown when he joined the cast of Chicago Med. Since becoming a primetime favorite, he's also starred in movies including The Wolverine, Jurassic World and Teenage Ninja Mutant Turtles: Out Of The Shadows.

Yaya DaCosta as April Sexton

When you work as a nurse in the emergency department, composure is key. But April Sexton isn't just a composed professional -- she's a skilled nurse who never backs down from a challenge, no matter how dire the situation.

The woman behind April is Yaya DaCosta, a former America's Next Top Model contestant who has since become an in-demand actress. In addition to her role on Chicago Med, she's landed roles in movies such as The Butler and The Nice Guys. She also had a recurring role in All My Children as Cassandra Foster.

Lorena Diaz as Nurse Doris

In the chaotic world of the ER, Nurse Doris is the comedic relief we all need. Her sarcasm may land her in hot water at times, but she's a dedicated nurse who has her co-workers' backs no matter what.

The talented actress who portrays Nurse Doris is none other than Lorena Diaz. This rising star has appeared in a number of shows, shorts and movies, including Who Gets The Dog, Other People's Children and Mom & Dad.

Torrey DeVitto as Natalie Manning

Dr. Natalie Manning is a top-notch pediatrician and a loving mother who always puts her son first. She isn't afraid to take risks and push boundaries when it comes to treating her young patients, which is why she's the go-to doctor for the toughest cases.

The woman behind this multifaceted character is Torrey DeVitto. She's a fan favorite due to her roles in Pretty Little Liars, Army Wives and The Vampire Diaries.

When Is Chicago Med On?

The new season of Chicago Med starts May 3 on NBC, and new episodes will be released every Wednesday at 8/7 Central. You can binge the entire series on Peacock.

