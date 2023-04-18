How to Watch and Stream 'Chicago P.D.' for Free

NBC's crime drama Chicago P.D., now in its tenth (!) season on the network, is currently on hiatus. Whether you're a veteran viewer of the long-running series looking to brush up on your forensics trivia or a new recruit thirsty to see some brilliant but complicated people mete out justice, now is the perfect time to step into the world of Chicago P.D.

When will the series return to NBC? And is it possible to watch the show without a cable TV subscription? Don't worry, we've sorted out the logistics for you. Here's everything you need to know in order to watch and stream new and old episodes of Chicago P.D. for free.

When Will New Episodes of Chicago P.D. Drop?

New episodes of Chicago P.D. air Wednesdays at 10/9c. However, the series is currently on hiatus through Wednesday, April 26. The next episode of Chicago P.D., Season 10, Episode 19, will drop Wednesday, May 3. Subsequent installments will arrive weekly, leading to the Season 10 finale on Wednesday, May 24.

How to Watch Chicago P.D. with Cable

New episodes of Chicago P.D. air Wednesday nights on NBC. If you pay for a TV provider that offers NBC but don't have access to your television the night-of, NBC has you covered. Download the NBC app and sign in with your TV provider to stream new episodes live from your smartphone, laptop or tablet.

Advertisement

How to Stream Chicago P.D. for Free

No cable? No problem! There are myriad ways to keep up with Chicago P.D.'s hard-boiled detectives. Here are all the ways you can stream the series live and on-demand:

YouTube TV (3-week free trial, then $72.99/month): For a limited time, YouTube TV is offering 3 weeks free, then a discounted $62.99/month for your first paid three months. So if you sign up on May 3, your 3-week free trial will allow you to tune in to Chicago P.D. live each week for free until the Season 10 finale on May 24. Translation: You'll be able to watch the remainder of Season 10 live, at no cost to you. We love a good life hack.

Peacock Premium Plan ($4.99/month): New episodes of Chicago P.D. hit Peacock the day after they air on NBC. All previously-aired episodes from Season 1-10 of Chicago P.D. are currently available to stream with Peacock's cheapest base plan, dubbed Premium. If you're looking to binge the series before its May 3 return, Peacock is your best bet. (By the way, the first four seasons of Yellowstone are also available to stream on Peacock.)

Hulu + Live TV with Ads ($69.99/month): With a Hulu + Live TV subscription, you can access NBC programming live from nearly all U.S. cities, allowing you to watch Chicago P.D. as it airs on the network. Plus, if you subscribe to a Hulu + Live TV plan, you automatically get access to ESPN+ and Disney+, as well as Hulu's entire content library. The downside? You'll have to upgrade to Hulu's ad-free tier in order to avoid those pesky commercials.

Advertisement

DirecTV Stream Entertainment Plan (7-day free trial, then $74.99/month): You can tune in to Chicago P.D. live as it airs each Wednesday through DirectTV Stream's Entertainment package, which offers NBC in most U.S. cities.

FuboTV (7-day free trial, then $74.99/month): Tune in to the show live with FuboTV, which offers a convenient one-week free trial.

New episodes of Chicago P.D. air Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC beginning May 3.

Related Videos