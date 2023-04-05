Chicago Med is one of NBC's top-rated dramas, and the medical crown jewel in the so-called Chicago One franchise, which includes sister shows Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. The series is currently airing its eighth season on NBC, and while Season 9 has not been officially confirmed by the network, Deadline has reported that a renewal is likely. But what would Season 9 look like, and which cast members would return? We've got all the details on which actors have exited the series in recent weeks, and who might return for another go-around. Here's everything we know so far about Chicago Med's future.

What is Chicago Med About?

Chicago Med follows the day-to-day heroics and failures of the Windy City's state-of-the-art trauma center and its attendant doctors, nurses and staff. Inspired by real-world cases, the series weaves heart-pounding medical emergencies with the interpersonal conflicts that arise in a high-stress working environment. It's gritty, juicy and, uh, surprisingly informative.

Is Season 9 Happening?

While NBC has not yet officially renewed Chicago Med for a ninth season, Deadline reported on March 24 that negotiations are currently underway for multi-season renewals across the entire Chicago One franchise, which includes Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. The Dick Wolf-produced shows account for three of the four top-rated dramas at NBC, with the fourth being the long-running Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. This is all to say that Chicago Med will likely be renewed for Season 9. Judging by past seasons' release schedules, a Season 9 premiere should drop sometime between September and December 2023.

Would the Cast Return For Season 9?

Broadcast networks have been cost-cutting in their negotiations for the 2023-2024 television season, with the cast of CBS' Blue Bloods reportedly having agreed to 25% pay cuts in order to keep the show on air. Unfortunately, booting veteran actors is a good way for networks to save cash, and Chicago Med has reportedly already seen key cast members depart. Here are the actors who have exited the series:

Brian Tee , an original cast member who played Dr. Ethan Choi for eight seasons, has departed

, an original cast member who played Dr. Ethan Choi for eight seasons, has Sarah Rafferty (Dr. Pamela Blake)

(Dr. Pamela Blake) Kristen Hager (Dr. Stevie Hammer)

(Dr. Stevie Hammer) Guy Lockard (Dr. Dylan Scott)

(Dr. Dylan Scott) Asjha Cooper (Dr. Vanessa Taylor)

In happier news, here are the actors who have not (yet) departed the series, and who could return for Season 9:

Nick Gehlfuss (Dr. Will Halstead)

(Dr. Will Halstead) Torrey DeVitto (Dr. Natalie Manning)

(Dr. Natalie Manning) Oliver Platt (Dr. Daniel Charles)

(Dr. Daniel Charles) S. Epatha Merkerson (Sharon Goodwin)

(Sharon Goodwin) Marlyne Barrett (Maggie Lockwood)

(Maggie Lockwood) Dominic Rains (Dr. Crockett Marcel)

(Dr. Crockett Marcel) Steven Weber (Dr. Dean Archer)

How to Watch Chicago Med

New episodes of Chicago Med Season 8 premiere Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC and stream on Peacock. All released episodes from Seasons 1-8 are now streaming on Peacock.

