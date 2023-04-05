 
Everything Fans Need to Know About 'Chicago Med' Season 9

Chicago Med is one of NBC's top-rated dramas, and the medical crown jewel in the so-called Chicago One franchise, which includes sister shows Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. The series is currently airing its eighth season on NBC, and while Season 9 has not been officially confirmed by the network, Deadline has reported that a renewal is likely. But what would Season 9 look like, and which cast members would return? We've got all the details on which actors have exited the series in recent weeks, and who might return for another go-around. Here's everything we know so far about Chicago Med's future.

What is Chicago Med About?

Chicago Med follows the day-to-day heroics and failures of the Windy City's state-of-the-art trauma center and its attendant doctors, nurses and staff. Inspired by real-world cases, the series weaves heart-pounding medical emergencies with the interpersonal conflicts that arise in a high-stress working environment. It's gritty, juicy and, uh, surprisingly informative.

Is Season 9 Happening?

While NBC has not yet officially renewed Chicago Med for a ninth season, Deadline reported on March 24 that negotiations are currently underway for multi-season renewals across the entire Chicago One franchise, which includes Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. The Dick Wolf-produced shows account for three of the four top-rated dramas at NBC, with the fourth being the long-running Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. This is all to say that Chicago Med will likely be renewed for Season 9. Judging by past seasons' release schedules, a Season 9 premiere should drop sometime between September and December 2023.

Would the Cast Return For Season 9?

Broadcast networks have been cost-cutting in their negotiations for the 2023-2024 television season, with the cast of CBS' Blue Bloods reportedly having agreed to 25% pay cuts in order to keep the show on air. Unfortunately, booting veteran actors is a good way for networks to save cash, and Chicago Med has reportedly already seen key cast members depart. Here are the actors who have exited the series:

  • Brian Tee, an original cast member who played Dr. Ethan Choi for eight seasons, has departed
  • Sarah Rafferty (Dr. Pamela Blake)
  • Kristen Hager (Dr. Stevie Hammer)
  • Guy Lockard (Dr. Dylan Scott)
  • Asjha Cooper (Dr. Vanessa Taylor)

In happier news, here are the actors who have not (yet) departed the series, and who could return for Season 9:

  • Nick Gehlfuss (Dr. Will Halstead)
  • Torrey DeVitto (Dr. Natalie Manning)
  • Oliver Platt (Dr. Daniel Charles)
  • S. Epatha Merkerson (Sharon Goodwin)
  • Marlyne Barrett (Maggie Lockwood)
  • Dominic Rains (Dr. Crockett Marcel)
  • Steven Weber (Dr. Dean Archer)

How to Watch Chicago Med

New episodes of Chicago Med Season 8 premiere Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC and stream on Peacock. All released episodes from Seasons 1-8 are now streaming on Peacock.

