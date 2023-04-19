If you're looking to get into Chicago Med, you picked a great time to do it. Season 8 is set to air on Wednesday, May 3, alongside the other parts of NBC's "One Chicago" block, when the series Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. also air.

The medical drama is an engaging watch, following first responders as they tackle medical, fire and law enforcement emergencies throughout the city of Chicago. It's set in the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and is centered on the lives and challenges of doctors, nurses and staff members working in the emergency department.

Chicago Med focuses on the professional and personal lives of its characters, exploring their relationships and ethical dilemmas as well as the impact of their work on their mental and emotional well-being. The show has been praised for its diverse cast, engaging storylines and accurate portrayal of the medical profession. Over the years, Chicago Med has developed a dedicated fan base and continues to be a popular medical drama on television.

Wondering where you can stream the show so you can get caught up ahead of season 8 next month? Here's everything you need to know about watching the series online.

Where to Stream Chicago Med

Chicago Med typically airs on NBC on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. You can catch it on TV as it airs via cable or live TV streaming app, where it's available to view. This includes apps including Hulu, YouTube TV, FuboTV and DIRECTV Stream.

Some of these options will offer ways to watch Chicago Med episodes on demand, which you can see after the newest episodes have aired. Others also offer DVR functionality, so you can set each episode to be recorded and watch when you're ready to see it on your own time.

Otherwise, if you're looking to stream on demand, Peacock's Premium Plan is the best way to watch each episode as it becomes available one day after it airs on NBC. This is the most reliable way to stay up to date on each episode if you aren't watching live.

Need to catch up on previous seasons? You can watch Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. on Peacock as well. All past and current episodes will be available there for you to watch, whether you just want to catch up on a memorable moment or you want to start from the very beginning.

