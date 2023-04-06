Chicago P.D., a captivating police drama that's kept viewers on the edge of their seats for years, explores the personal and professional lives of the officers working in the Chicago Police Department's elite Intelligence Unit. As we approach the end of the show's 10th season, fans are anxiously wondering if their favorite crime-fighting team will return for season 11.

While there's been no concrete news just yet about a renewal, we still have to wonder what might be. What would season 11 look like, and which cast members would return? We've gathered all the details on which actors have exited the series and who could be in the cards to return for new episodes. Here's everything we know about the future of Chicago P.D.

What is Chicago P.D. About?

Airing on NBC, Chicago P.D. follows the personal and professional lives of the men and women of the Chicago Police Department's elite Intelligence Unit. They combat the city's most heinous offenses, including organized crime, drug trafficking and high-profile murders. Detective Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is at the center of the department's war on crime, and he'll do anything to bring criminals to justice. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

Is Season 11 Happening?

As of April 4, Chicago P.D. has not been canceled or renewed for season 11. However, that doesn't mean it's the end for the series just yet. Though there hasn't been a green light to move forward, the series has been getting solid ratings for a decade. That means the audience is there, and numbers are all-important when it comes to making or breaking a show.

Further, the Chicago universe is one of NBC's most popular media properties -- and with how many viewers tune in to Chicago Fire, having a third arm of the media machine is in the network's best interests. So it's best not to assume season 11 isn't happening just yet, because it very well could be! We just don't have confirmation yet.

Would the Cast Return for Season 11?

If Chicago P.D. is renewed for an 11th season, it's likely that most of the main cast members will return, with the exception of Jesse Lee Soffer, who has left the show.

Soffer, who played Detective Jay Halstead, left the show after 10 seasons, citing a desire to grow and expand as an actor. He revealed to Variety in February that he made the decision at the end of season 9, stating, "I've thought so hard about how to answer this question -- and there's no good answer. Except I was ready for more."

Soffer added during the same interview that he isn't opposed to one day considering a potential return.

"Never say never," Soffer said. "I feel so bad for the fans that are like, 'Is he going to come back?' 'What's he going to do?' 'What's going on with him and Hailey?'"

He continued: "I like to think -- and I hope the fans think this, too -- that he's just in another country right now, doing what he does best and making the world a safer place. In a family, sometimes somebody moves away or goes to college somewhere else. I still love it. I still love the fans. And I still love Halstead. Halstead's always going to be in my blood. That's never going to change."

The remaining cast members have not made any public statements regarding their potential departure from the series.

How to Watch Chicago P.D.

Chicago P.D. is available to watch on NBC during its regular airing time. Its next episode is set to air April 5. You can also stream episodes on the NBC website, NBC app, or through streaming services such as Hulu, YouTube TV and fuboTV. Past seasons of the show are available on Amazon Prime Video and Peacock, NBC's streaming platform.

