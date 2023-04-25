You may know him as the eldest brother of everyone's favorite police dynasty, but in real life, Blue Bloods' Danny Reagan is part of a now-prominent Hollywood family: the Wahlbergs.

Actor Donnie Wahlberg is the second youngest of nine siblings -- six boys and three girls -- most of whom were born to big-time Bostonian parents Alma and Donald Wahlberg. Their father was in the Army and spent a lot of time overseas, part of which may have played a role in three of the children being born out of wedlock.

Despite growing up poor and in a tough part of Boston, the siblings managed to break out of the mold and become successful in their own right. From famous actors to big-time producers, let's get to know Wahlberg's eight siblings.

Debbie Wahlberg

Not much is known about Debbie Wahlberg, the oldest of the Wahlberg clan, other than how she tragically died. In 2003, while being treated for a kidney stone, she reportedly had a heart attack and died. It came as a shock to the entire family, especially her younger brother and A-list actor Mark Wahlberg, who was celebrating the birth of his first daughter, Ella Rae.

Mark Wahlberg took to Instagram in 2021 to simultaneously wish his daughter a happy 18th birthday and publicly honor the anniversary of his sister's death -- "Always A bitter Sweet day," he wrote. "Missing my big sister Debbie, Ella's Guardian angel."

Michelle Wahlberg

Michelle Wahlberg, the second oldest of Donnie's siblings, is probably the most enigmatic family member. Her super-shy nature has kept her out of the spotlight, with very few details known about her other than the fact that she no longer resides in Boston but instead lives in Florida.

Arthur Wahlberg

While he may work primarily as a carpenter specializing in remodeling, Arthur Wahlberg claims to be the "first brother" to get the acting bug. He likes to joke that he's "been acting like the older brother" since his siblings were born.

Wahlberg was a recurring member of the family's A&E reality show Wahlburgers, which ran for 10 seasons between 2014 and 2019. He's also acted in a few non-reality projects, including films such as Beyond Control and The Rude, the Mad and the Funny. He also appeared in Patriots Day and Spenser Confidential alongside his brother.

Paul Wahlberg

If you're a fan of the family's Wahlburgers, then you have Paul to thank. The fifth kid in the Wahlberg line is a chef who founded the restaurant and burger chain named after the family. Even though his mother was worried he would hurt himself, he decided to pursue a career in the culinary field after watching cooking shows as a kid.

"There's a kind of energy working in a kitchen that is very, very different from working in an office," he told New England Living. "It's not like any other job. It's crazy, and you're always putting out [figurative] fires."

Today, there are Wahlburgers locations all across the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

James Wahlberg

All the kids struggled in their youth, but James Wahlberg has by far been the most vocal about it. He started experimenting with drugs and alcohol when he was just a kid, which led to a life of homelessness and crime. While incarcerated for armed robbery, he met Mother Teresa during a visit she made to the state prison and found his faith. After that, he began to dedicate his life to advocating for those in similar situations.

"I don't think I would have lived much longer in the streets," Wahlberg said in a 2020 interview. "I think God had his hand in that." Today, he serves as the executive director of the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation. He also wrote a memoir called The Big Hustle and runs a podcast interviewing celebrities and athletes who have struggled with addiction.

Tracey Wahlberg

The youngest sister of the family is much like her older sister Michelle -- the low-key one. Tracey Wahlberg has stayed out of the spotlight, though some outlets report that she's married with two children.

Robert Wahlberg

Donnie's older brother Robert Wahlberg is one of the few siblings who still reside in Dorchester. While sources say his main gig is working at a local power company, he's also followed in his brothers' footsteps and appeared in a few films such as The Departed, Mystic River and The Equalizer.

Robert (who also goes by Bob) most recently appeared in a few episodes of the Boston-based drama City on a Hill, starring Kevin Bacon.

Mark Wahlberg

And finally, we've reached the youngest -- and the unquestionably most famous -- of the Wahlberg siblings. Mark Wahlberg has acted in over 50 films and is one of Hollywood's most recognizable stars. While it's been a long time since he's had to share a bathroom with eight other siblings, he's still close with his family and often speaks fondly of growing up in Dorchester.

"There was a lot of us, but being the youngest of nine wasn't odd," he told The Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2018. "It was common where I grew up. My parents were like everyone else and spent their time just trying to put a lot of food on the table, which wasn't easy because my Dad drove a truck and my mom worked as a nurse's aide."

--

No matter what direction their individual paths have taken, the bond between Donnie and his eight siblings has remained strong. From roles in Hollywood films to philanthropic endeavors, each of them has made their mark on the world in a unique way -- all while still representing the Wahlberg name proudly.

