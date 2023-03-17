'Blue Bloods': Meet The Cast Of The Hit CBS Crime Drama

When you're a Reagan, justice runs in the family--and how far you're willing to go for it.

Airing on CBS since 2010, Blue Bloods follows the lives of the extended Reagan family in New York City, a multi-generational clan of police officers and law enforcement officials who grapple with cases, challenges, and family dynamics both at work and at home. Over the course of 13 drama-packed seasons, this show has developed an almost cult-like following and dedication to its characters, each of which represents a different branch of the law enforcement family tree. Not to mention all of the colorful characters they work with along the way, like Waylon Gates.

So who are the stars bringing these fictional crime fighters to life? Let's meet the current cast of Blue Bloods.

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan

At the head of the table is the family patriarch Frank Reagan, played by none other than Tom Selleck. He's a widower and the commissioner of the NYPD and will do anything to protect his family.

The 77-year-old actor is no stranger to Hollywood or the crime genre. Lifelong fans will remember his nearly decade-long stint as Magnum on Magnum P.I. While retirement must surely be looming, he recently let it slip that he'd be game to let Blue Bloods run for 15 seasons. "I've got a mortgage," he joked.

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan

Danny Reagan is Frank's oldest son, a seasoned detective with the NYPD, and a former Marine. He's quick to put himself at risk for the greater good and is often at odds with his superiors.

Acting as the show's moral compass, Danny is played by Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block fame. While he's played tons of cops throughout his acting career, he told fans that he has a retired New York City detective serving as a technical advisor to make sure his character is as authentic as possible.

Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan

You can't have a police procedural without a strict assistant district attorney--and that's exactly what Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) aspires to be. She's a no-nonsense lawyer who will go to any lengths for justice, even if it means butting heads with her own family.

While she's appeared and starred in a long list of films like I, Robot and Lord of War, Blue Bloods is, without a doubt, Moynahan's most defining role. And the actress is more than thankful that it keeps her out of the L.A. scene. "It gives all of us here the freedom to have a life with our families," She told Glamour back in 2021. "I've fortunately been able to raise my son in New York City because of this show. That's a win."

Will Estes as Jaime Reagan

The youngest Reagan son, Jamie (Will Estes), was born with a heart of gold that pushed him to leave a promising law career and become a cop. He's a rookie officer who is eager to make an impact while toeing the line between upholding justice and maintaining family loyalty.

Estes has been acting since childhood--you may recognize him from The New Lassie--but it's Blue Bloods that has earned him his biggest and most dedicated fanbase. He often speaks highly of his castmates and told Looper in 2021 that Selleck "isn't that different than the commissioner."

Len Cariou as Henry Reagan

As a retired police commissioner, Henry (Len Cariou) still keeps a close watch over his son, Frank, and his three grandchildren while offering sage advice and moral support--most of which tends to be in line with Danny's way of thinking.

Cariou is a Tony Award-winning Canadian actor who rose to fame for his performance in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. While he may play Selleck's father on the show, in real life, he's not that much older than his on-screen son. "We're only about a generation apart," he told Looper in 2022.

Andrew Terraciano as Sean Reagan

As the youngest of the Reagan grandchildren, Sean (Andrew Terraciano) is a carbon copy of his father, Danny. While he mostly stays out of trouble, he has no problem sharing his opinions--even with his elders.

Not much is known about the actor's life outside of Blue Bloods (which is the only gig he's had, other than a short called Rouge Assistant in 2014). But on his Instagram, he recently revealed that he's launching a history-based podcast called Historical Hijinks.

Abigail Hawk as Abigail Baker

As an NYPD detective and primary aide to the commissioner, Abigail Baker (Abigail Hawk) is one of Frank's most trusted confidants. She oozes professionalism and demonstrates great respect for her commissioner, which is probably why he often treats her in a manner similar to Erin.

Hawk has appeared in numerous movies and television shows throughout her career, but Blue Bloods marks her first--and most infamous--title role. She previously spoke candidly with Looper about how Selleck is the one who came up with her character's name. "Originally, she did not have a last name," Baker said. "She was either detective Mel or Melissa. So, no first name. Definitely not my first name. I got the role, and about two to three episodes in, Tom [Selleck] decided to change it to Abigail because he thought Melissa was too ordinary, which I guess is a compliment."

Gregory Jbara as Garrett Moore

Another major piece of Frank's advisory circle is his de facto chief of staff and NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, Garrett Moore (Gregory Jbara). While he has no prior public service experience and spent his career as a reporter, he quickly became an indispensable part of the commissioner's team.

Jbara, who was previously nominated for a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical for his performance in Billy Elliot: The Musical, has been with Blue Bloods since 2011. He told Starry Mag that Selleck asked him to play the role. "'Blood Bloods' is actually the third TV drama that Tom has given me," he said. "I don't know where he got this insane perception of me as an actor, but gratefully he considers me someone that he likes to work with."

Vanessa Ray as Eddie Janko-Reagan

Officer Edit Marie "Eddie" Janko starts out as Jamie's partner and eventually becomes his wife. She is of Hungarian and Serbian descent, and being fluent in Serbian comes in handy when she needs to assist Danny in busting up a sex trafficking ring. She's a passionate police officer who loves her job and is never afraid to give her opinion. Her love story with Jamie was pretty apparent since her introduction in season 4 but was a slow burn with Jamie not acting on his feelings for fear he'd get assigned a new partner. They finally came together in season 8, got engaged, and the rest is history.

Vanessa Ray should look familiar to procedural fans as she previously appeared as Maggie "Rocker" Sheldon on White Collar as well as Jenny Griffith in the first season of Suits. She started on Blue Bloods as a recurring role but has been a full-time cast member since season 5.

Marisa Ramirez as Detective Maria Baez

Maria has been Danny's partner since 2013 and friend for nearly two decades. A regular theme for this seasoned detective is her difficulties maintaining romantic relationships outside of the workplace, which Danny has been known to call her out on. As of the season 12 finale, Maria is the mother to a baby girl she adopted after her biological mother passed away in a bombing, so she currently has a lot of new things on her plate while balancing out her difficult job.

Ramirez is recognizable for her role in soap operas in the past, starring on General Hospital as Gia Campbell and The Young and the Restless as Carmen Mesta.

When Is 'Blue Bloods' On?

You can catch up on all your Blue Bloods drama by streaming it on Hulu or Paramount+. New episodes from the current season--season 13--premiere every Friday at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.

