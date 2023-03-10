Here's Why Waylon Gates on 'Blue Bloods' Looks So Familiar

For thirteen seasons, the beloved CBS procedural Blue Bloods has followed the stories of the Reagan family as they work to protect the streets of New York City. Patriarch Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) is the New York Police Commissioner, his eldest, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), is a seasoned detective, daughter Erin (Bridget Moynahan) is assistant district attorney, and his youngest, Jamie (Will Estes), gave up a future in law to follow in the family business. They are a close-knit family who regularly faces an array of complicated and dangerous adversaries, making it one of the most captivating procedurals on TV. It's been on for 13 seasons for a reason.

Throughout the show, there are special characters you'll see again from time to time, including the unique Waylon Gates. He's back to work alongside Danny Reagan in season 13, but who is this character, and where have you seen him before?

Who Is Waylon Gates?

Texas Ranger Waylon Gates was first introduced back in season 10, wearing a ten gallon hat, spurs on his boots and sporting a big Lone Star State personality. His appearance generally means Danny Reagan has his hands full in dealing with both Gates and whatever criminal they are trying to hunt down. When we first meet Gates, he and Danny are working together to track down the Lone Star Killer, obviously from Texas, who is causing trouble up in New York. They worked together again in season 12 when Gates needed to intercept some drugs that made it up to New York after passing the Mexico border.

Gates is a passionate lawman who tries to fulfill justice on his own terms like a cowboy would, so Danny frequently has to keep him in check. But this time, Danny is going down to Texas to help transport a drug kingpin up to New York for arraignment. He and Gates have historically worked together well, so what's one more hurdle to overcome together? Lyle Lovett brings Gates to life on the show, and there are countless places you've probably seen him before.

Who is Lyle Lovett?

First and foremost, Lyle Lovett became a household name from a country music career. The Texas native has been making music since the 80s, with 13 albums under his belt, including the Grammy-winner The Road to Ensenada. Throughout his music career, he's garnered 17 Grammy nominations, four wins, and even induction into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.

In the early 90s, Lovett started dabbling in an acting career as well which is where he met future superstar Julia Roberts. The two had a whirlwind romance and eloped after just three weeks together. Sadly, crazy schedules led to the two calling it quits after just two years of marriage, but they seemed to end on friendly terms.

Where Have You Seen Lyle Lovett Before?

Starting with The Player in 1992 (the film where he met Roberts), Lovett embarked on a steady acting career he's maintained to this day. When he's not making music, he's in front of the camera, and he's proven to have some serious comedic and dramatic acting chops. He landed appearances in Short Cuts and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, in addition to roles on TV shows Mad About You, Castle, The Bridge, and more. Recently he appeared in the third season of Big Sky along with fellow country singer, Reba McEntire.

