Tom Selleck Loves Working On His 65-Acre California Ranch

Tom Selleck has been a star for decades with countless iconic roles on his resume. From the classic television series Magnum P.I to films like Three Men and a Baby, In & Out, Lassiter, Mr. Baseball, Monte Walsh, and Quigley Down Under...Selleck is an American treasure. He was even notoriously almost cast as the lead in Indiana Jones. Though his fans best remember him for his characters, his favorite role is being a family man. He's been married to longtime love Jillie Joan Mack for decades and prefers his quiet lifestyle outside of the craziness of Los Angeles.

When Selleck isn't busy in New York City filming his hit TV show Blue Bloods, which he's starred in for 11 seasons on CBS, the actor prefers spending time with his family on his massive ranch in California. He shares daughter Hannah with wife Jillie Mack and son Kevin from his first marriage to model Jacqueline Ray.

"I'm a fairly private person," the Emmy Award winner explained to People "And I've always treasured the balance between work and time with my family. It's always about them."

The 65-acre ranch was once a working avocado farm with over 1,500 native trees on the property. Selleck explained that not only does his large piece of real estate help keep him sane, but he loves doing the work himself. The property was originally built back in the 1930s. It was even owned by Dean Martin at one point.

"I do grunt work and I make the rounds. I like watching things grow. It's a retreat."

Selleck bought the farm back in 1988 after he decided that he needed a break from Hollywood. He had shot to superstardom in his role as Private Investigator Thomas Magnum, but he realized that he really didn't want to be a high-profile person.

"I knew intellectually what it would mean in terms of being a public person, but until you've lived it, there's no way to understand it," says Selleck. "I had a feeling of, 'I don't think I'm cut out for this.' I quit Magnum, not because I didn't like it or I was tired of it," he said. "I was tired from it. And I wanted a three-dimensional life because I didn't have one."

So Selleck walked away from filming his successful TV series in Hawaii in order to focus on his family. Though he ended up taking years away from his acting career, he did eventually venture back in front of the camera in the 90s. He notably played Monica's boyfriend Dr. Richard Burke on Friends, made the Jesse Stone TV movies and had roles on The Closer, Las Vegas and Boston Legal before landing his current television role as NYPD Police Commissioner Frank Reagan on the drama series Blue Bloods.

After decades in the industry, an Emmy and Golden Globe Award later, the Detroit, Michigan native has an estimated net worth of $45 million. That's a long way from landing a basketball scholarship to the University of Southern California after high school. We honestly can't blame Selleck for wanting to get away from the media...relaxing at a giant avocado farm in the perfect California weather sounds pretty ideal!