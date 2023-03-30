'Blue Bloods' Officially Renewed For Season 14

Blue Bloods fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The long-running CBS police procedural, which also streams on Paramount+, has been renewed for Season 14, the network has announced. News of the renewal comes in the midst of the series' Season 13, which will air its finale on May 19.

With a starry cast led by Tom Selleck (Magnum, P.I.) and New Kids on the Block alum Donnie Wahlberg, Blue Bloods follows the Reagan family, a clan of high-powered New York City police officers and public officials, as they wage war both in the office and at home. Which cast members are returning for Season 14, and when will the next installment drop? Here's everything we know so far about the future of New York City's First Family.

Is the cast returning for Season 14?

The core cast will return for Season 14, with original stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan and Will Estes all reprising their roles. The cast reportedly agreed to 25% salary cuts in order to keep the show alive and continue to employ crew members, per Deadline. Now that's dedication.

Here's a character breakdown of all the Blue Bloods players:

Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck): The family patriarch and NYPD Commissioner.

Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg): Frank's eldest son, a seasoned NYPD detective, and a former Marine.

Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan): Frank's daughter, and the no-nonsense Assistant District Attorney.

Jamie Reagan (Will Estes): Frank's youngest son, and a rookie police officer with a big heart.

Henry Reagan (Len Cariou): Frank's father, the retired Police Commissioner with loads of wisdom.

Sean Reagan (Andrew Terraciano): Danny's outspoken young son.

Abigail Baker (Abigail Hawk): An NYPD detective, and Frank's closest confidante.

Garrett Moore (Gregory Jbara): Frank's de facto Chief of Staff.

Eddie Janko Reagan (Vanessa Ray): Jamie's wife, and a scrappy police officer to boot.

Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez): Danny's partner, and an NYPD detective.

What is Blue Bloods about?

A family drama disguised as a police procedural, Blue Bloods follows the inimitable Reagans, a multi-generational brood of cops dedicated to preserving law and order in New York City. Led by the diplomatic NYPD Commissioner Frank (Tom Selleck), the Reagan clan must navigate police investigations and legal battles across their home city while grappling with internecine battles within the family.

When will Season 14 premiere?

New seasons of Blue Bloods usually drop in late September or early October. Expect Season 14 to play by the same rules and premiere sometime this fall.

Until then, new episodes of Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere Fridays at 10/9c on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

If you're playing catch-up, have no fear: Blue Bloods Seasons 1-13 are now streaming on Paramount+.

