'Yellowstone' Star Hassie Harrison's Raunchy Firefighter Comedy 'Tacoma FD' Is a Must-See

No joke, 'Tacoma FD' will have you in stitches.

TV's laziest heroes are back in business. Tacoma FD, truTV's no-holds-barred firefighter comedy starring Yellowstone's Hassie Harrison, returns for Season 4 on July 20. Set in a firehouse in one of America's rainiest cities—Tacoma, Washington—, Tacoma FD follows a gaggle of undertrained firefighters (and their idiotic boss, Chief McConky) as they battle their own boredom with high-stakes games of Dungeons & Dragons, a heated rivalry with the local police station and idiotic dares.

Created by and starring Super Troopers alums Kevin Hefferman and Steve Lemme, Tacoma FD Season 4 will see the whole gang together again. Chief Terry McConky (Hefferman) and Captain Eddie Penisi (Lemme) lead Granny (Get Out's Marcus Henderson), Ike (Heartland vet Gabriel Hogan) and Lucy (Hassie Harrison) through all-new, completely bizarre emergencies. Oh, and Emmy-winning character actor Joe Pantoliano will return as the fan-favorite Eddie Penisi, Sr.

Harrison posted the Tacoma FD Season 4 trailer on Instagram, teasing a "sillier than ever" trajectory for her character, Lucy, one of the only women in the firehouse and the daughter of Chief McConky.

Seasons 1-3 of Tacoma FD, now streaming on Max, featured a host of hilarious disasters — like the time the gang struggled to put out a fire at their own fire station. Or when they were exposed to an infected monkey during a first response, leading to a fraught quarantine. And then there was the moment Chief McConky popped a testicle saving the Captain's life. You get the drill.

Tacoma FD Season 4 will include a whopping 13 episodes, dropping weekly on truTV. The series has lined up some stellar guest stars, too. Taxi great Tony Danza will appear as a guardian angel, and David Arquette joins as one Teddy Dickosi (a great name), Captain Penisi's (another great name) rival for Chief McConky's affections.

"I've worked really hard getting into bathing suit shape for the summer," said series co-creator Kevin Hefferman, who plays McConky. "We look forward to seeing everyone for hot dogs and beers at Lemme's house."

Tacoma FD Season 4 premieres Thursday, July 20 at 10/9c on truTV, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly. Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Max.