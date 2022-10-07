'Yellowstone' Star Hassie Harrison Says Kevin Costner is 'The Nicest Guy in the World'

While Yellowstone is full of incredible male actors who help keep the ranch running, let's not forget about the strong and capable women that help round out the cast. While Beth and Monica Dutton generally take center stage, the bunkhouse is full of its own drama and lots of laughs, as well as entertaining female characters. While we love feisty ranch hand Teeter, season 4 of the popular western gave us more time to get to know the barrel racer, Laramie. Played by Texas native Hassie Harrison, Laramie has certainly caused a stir in her two seasons so far and has managed to take the character from a small part in season 3 to incredibly memorable as we gear up for season 5 in November.

Where have you seen Hassie Harrison?

Though she had a few guest-starring roles on TV shows like Hart of Dixie and The Astronaut Wives Club, Harrison got her big break starring on the Tru TV comedy series Tacoma FD. The show was put together by the Broken Lizard comedy troupe, well-known for their hit film Super Troopers. Harrison plays the role of Lucy McConky, the first female to join the fire department. It takes a specific woman to thrive in such a testosterone-filled setting, but Harrison told Pop Culturalist in 2019 that she felt like she and Lucy have a lot in common.

"Oh, I think I'm a lot like Lucy in most ways: I have a lot of guy friends and feel really comfortable hanging with the dudes. I think Lucy and I both share a really bubbly, fun-loving nature and a shared interest in having a good time and as many laughs as possible."

As of November 2021, the comedy has been renewed for a fourth season. But when she's not busy on that set, she's out in Montana working on Yellowstone.

Yellowstone

In season 3, barrel racers Laramie and Mia showed up to shake things up in the bunkhouse. While Mia immediately set her sights on Jimmy, Laramie initially formed a connection with Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith). The sweet and loyal ranch hand may have been a few decades her senior, but it was fun at the time to see Lloyd get some attention. In an interview with Paramount, Harrison explains that nothing can really prepare you for walking up to the iconic Yellowstone barn for the first time. It really is as great as you'd expect.

"When you first walk up to that barn and see it with the just epic mountains all in the background, like pretty amazing. It's one of those things you always hear actors say that it's so much easier to be in character when you have the full get-up and wardrobe. But I was a fan of the show before that. So walking up and seeing the 'Yellowstone' barn and everything, I was like, this is it."

Not to mention, Kevin Costner is apparently as wonderful as we all think he is. In addition to being the G.O.A.T (greatest of all time), Harrison said that he's genuinely a super nice guy.

"Well, he's like the greatest," Hassie explained. "He's like the nicest guy in the world. When I did my first scene, he came was like sitting and watching the scene, which is like, 'Okay, cool. Kevin Costner, he's just gonna be right there watching. Okay great.'"

Team Walker or Team Lloyd?

In an interview with Review Nation in 2020, Harrison opened up about Laramie and Lloyd's interesting relationship. Though it doesn't last, it seems like she connected with the alpha in the room right off the bat, but no one, Lloyd included, seemed to think it would last.

"I think they connected on a soul level, but you know, there is one where he, like Jefferson's character, Jimmy goes 'Did you?' and he was like, 'She's 25. I need another barrel racer more than I need another hemorrhoid' or something like that."

Laramie quickly shifts her sights onto Walker, drawn to his "tortured artist" demeanor. As we know, this relationship caused some serious drama in the bunkhouse in season 4, leading to a pretty epic fight between Lloyd and Walker -- nearly to the death. But as we go into season 5, it seems Laramie and Walker are still going strong. Do we think it will last? Or will Laramie move on to the next cowboy?

