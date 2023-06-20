Inside 'Yellowstone' Stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison's $4.6 Million Horse Ranch

Yellowstone stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison have taken their off-screen romance to the next level. The pair have reportedly shelled out $4.6 million for a stunning, 10-acre horse ranch in California's scenic Topanga Canyon, per Dirt.

Grammy-winning country star Bingham, 42, confirmed his relationship with Yellowstone co-star Hassie Harrison, 33, in a romantic Instagram post this April. The couple, who play ranch hand Walker and barrel racer Laramie on the hit Paramount series, are shacking up together in a sprawling Mediterranean-style compound complete with stables, a riding area and, yes, a bunkhouse. Be still, my heart!

Nestled in the wilderness of L.A.'s historic Topanga Canyon, the estate boasts a 4,300-square-foot main house with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and three fireplaces. Built in 1999, the two-story home is tucked away behind a gated private drive and belted by panoramic views of the rugged Topanga hills -- with picturesque hiking and riding trails, to boot.

The ground floor opens up onto an expansive outdoor patio with a stone-lined pool and hot tub. From the master bedroom balcony, the couple has breathtaking views of the rocky hillside and grounds, dotted with fruit and olive trees.

A 2017 YouTube listing for the ranch states, "A genteel country lifestyle awaits just beyond the city's reach at this exquisite 10-acre Mediterranean compound." The equestrian facilities include a three-stall barn with tack and feed rooms. Three corrals and a fenced riding area give way to nearly 10 acres of pasture land.

Harrison, who made her Yellowstone debut in Season 3, is no stranger to the Topanga Canyon neighborhood -- a favorite among Hollywood types seeking a semi-remote lifestyle with proximity to L.A. Per Dirt, Harrison recently sold her midcentury mansion in Topanga for $3 million.

With 10 acres and breathtaking views, Bingham and Harrison's luxe horse ranch is a far cry from most couples' starter homes. There's even a caretaker's quarters near the stables to run off to -- you know, in case the Yellowstone stars find themselves longing for the coziness of the bunkhouse.

