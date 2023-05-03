'Yellowstone' Star Hassie Harrison Wears Heart-Shaped Halter Top at Stagecoach While Cheering on Co-Stars

Yellowstone actress Hassie Harrison was present at Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif. last weekend to absorb the fun and cheer on a few of her co-stars who performed at the famed festival. Musician Ryan Bingham, who Harrison also happens to be dating, had a performance slot at the event, and Yellowstone actor Luke Grimes, who launched his country music career last year, also performed during the weekend. While she was cheering on her Yellowstone family, the 33-year-old actress stood out for her unique outfit: A bright pink and purple heart-shaped halter top. She paired this with matching denim shorts with heart cutouts on each leg and pink boots.

Harrison shared a few snaps from her weekend at the festival. On her Instagram story, she posted photos from Bingham's set and Grimes'. Harrison was also seen hanging out with Grimes' wife, Bianca Rodrigues Grimes, at the event. According to Yellowstone's official Instagram page, Harrison ran onstage for a brief moment while Bingham was singing to deliver drinks.

The good times continued with more photos on Harrison's Instagram profile, including one of her enjoying some pizza and one of her with beau Bingham... and a bottle of whiskey.

Harrison plays the role of Laramie on the Western-themed drama, and she has been starring on the show since 2020.

There were a few other Yellowstone family members at Stagecoach over the weekend, as well. Lainey Wilson -- who earned a spot on the cast last season -- performed at the festival, and her on-screen love interest Ian Bohen was there to support her.

The future of Yellowstone season 5 is still up in the air following rumors of scheduling conflicts between the show and star Kevin Costner. There have been reports that the current show as it exists will come to an end and a new spinoff series featuring Matthew McConaughey will take its place. There has also been speculation that Costner's character will meet his demise when season 5 finally hits the screen.For now, Yellowstone stars are clearly keeping themselves busy with other events and responsibilities while the show finds its footing.