'Yellowstone' Ruled the 2023 Stagecoach Festival and Taylor Sheridan Was There to Enjoy Every Moment

Sunday (April 30) could've been dubbed Yellowstone day at the 2023 Stagecoach Festival, Indio, California's three-day country music festival. Three of the hit western show's cast members -- Luke Grimes, Lainey Wilson and Ryan Bingham -- took the stage on Sunday to perform for thousands of country fans and no doubt quite a few Dutton ranch die-hards. Even series creator Taylor Sheridan was there to cheer them on, even taking to the stage to introduce the newest cast member, Lainey Wilson, to the stage.

Grimes performed first, making his Stagecoach debut ahead of the release of his Dave Cobb-produced debut album. Performing on the Mane Stage, Grimes shared the recently released "No Horse to Ride," a cover of Blaze Foley's "Clay Pigeons" and new single "Hold On."

Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on the series, has said fans shouldn't expect to hear the youngest Dutton singing any songs around the bunkhouse, but he'd be interested in collaborating with co-star and fellow singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson.

"I'd love to do something offscreen. I think onscreen might be a little strange," Grimes told Wide Open Country. "I don't know that Kayce is a closet musician -- we would know by now I feel like if he was sitting around playing guitar all day. I'd be open to [collaborating with Wilson]. I love her. I think she's great. I love her music. I love her as a person. She has such a great energy and I think she's going to be one of the big ones."

Ryan Bingham, who frequently sings on the series, performed on the Palamino Stage, ahead of Yellowstone soundtrack favorites Turnpike Troubadours and Tyler Childers. Bingham, who portrays Walker on Yellowstone, recently confirmed his relationship with co-star Hassie Harrison.

Lainey Wilson, who plays country singer Abby on the series, closed out a day of Yellowstone performances with a jaw-dropping performance on the Mane Stage, which included a cover of 4 Non Blondes "What's Up" and her smash hit "Heart Like a Truck." Even before Wilson joined the cast, her music was a staple of the series.

"I grew up on the back of a horse and my sister and I were PRCA rodeo flag girls, so it feels extra special to be included in the coolest [and] most popular cowboy show of all time," Wilson told Wide Open Country in 2021 about her music being featured on the series. "As a songwriter, you dream about driving down the road and hearing your song on the radio, but hearing it on one of your favorite TV shows? That is another level."

If you didn't get a chance to attend Stagecoach, don't worry. Both Grimes and Bingham will stay on the festival circuit. Each will perform at Montana's Under the Big Sky Fest in July. Meanwhile, Wilson is joining Luke Combs on the road for his world tour. The "Wait in the Truck" singer is nominated for for Female Artist of the Year at this year's ACM Awards.