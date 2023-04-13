'Yellowstone' Stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison Confirm Real-Life Romance in Fiery New Photo

From bunkhouse brawls to bonfire butterflies, this Yellowstone couple has come a long way. Stars of the long-running western series Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison have taken their characters' tempestuous romance off-screen, with the pair making their real-life couple debut in a fiery new Instagram post.

Bingham, a Grammy-winning country singer and actor, has played guitar-picking Dutton ranch hand Walker on Yellowstone since Season 1. For her part, Harrison, best known for her recurring role in the comedy series Tacoma FD, joined Yellowstone Season 3 as Laramie, a rodeo cowgirl who makes all the bunkhouse boys' hearts flutter, but who only has eyes for Walker.

In the show, Walker and Laramie's romance (spoiler warning!) causes division among the ranch hands, leading to a knife fight between Walker and veteran cowboy Lloyd (Forrie J Smith). The brawl resulted in Kevin Costner's John Dutton banning women from the bunkhouse.

Despite the on-screen strife, Bingham and Harrison's real-life romance is, evidently, doing just fine. The actors made their relationship official on April 12, with Bingham posting a loved-up photo of the pair sharing a kiss in front of a blazing bonfire to his Instagram. Bingham captioned the sweet snap, "More than a spark 🔥."

Harrison confirmed their romance in the comments section, writing, "i love you, cowboy. 🥰." The actress also shared the photo to her Instagram story.

It seems the couple has plenty of support from their Yellowstone family. Co-star Jen Landon, who plays Teeter in the series, voiced her approval in the comments, writing simply, "😍😍😍😍."

The post has garnered more than 73k likes and plenty of clever Yellowstone references. One commenter joked, "Not cool that you did loyd like this lol... congrats y'all! 💯" Another user chimed in with, "*** Lloyd has entered the chat ***."

Fans took the opportunity to voice their support for other Yellowstone dream-couple pairings. One commenter speculated that Ian Bohen, who plays ranch hand Ryan, and country star Lainey Wilson, who joined the series as Abby in 2022, could be the next Yellowstone couple to make their IRL debut: "Yessss!!!! Ok Lainey and Ian next???"

It seems what happens in the bunkhouse doesn't always stay in the bunkhouse.

