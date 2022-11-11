Luke Grimes Praises 'Yellowstone' Co-Star Lainey Wilson: 'She's Going to Be One of the Big Ones'

The hit western series Yellowstone is known for its incredible country music soundtrack. Country artists such as Whiskey Myers, Hayes Carll, Turnpike Troubadours, The Panhandlers, Colter Wall, Hailey Whitters, Shane Smith & the Saints, Zach Bryan and more have been featured in the series. And, of course, Ryan Bingham (as the stoic ranch hand Walker) frequently serenades the bunkhouse to the delight of everyone except apparently Lloyd, who once smashed Walker's guitar in a fit of rage after getting real tired of those whiskey-soaked confessionals.

Thanks to supervisor Andrea Von Foerster, music -- specifically Americana, country and Red Dirt -- is essentially another character in Yellowstone. So it made perfect sense that it was announced that Lainey Wilson, another staple of the show's soundtrack (her songs "Workin' Overtime," "Straight Up Sideways" and "Small Town, Girl" have all been featured on the series), had been added to the season five cast.

Wilson, who was already a huge fan of Yellowstone, has said being featured on the show is a huge honor.

"I grew up on the back of a horse and my sister and I were PRCA rodeo flag girls, so it feels extra special to be included in the coolest [and] most popular cowboy show of all time," Wilson told Wide Open Country in 2021. "As a songwriter, you dream about driving down the road and hearing your song on the radio, but hearing it on one of your favorite TV shows? That is another level."

But Bingham, Wilson and, yes, even Kevin Costner, who fronts the band Kevin Costner & Modern West, aren't the only musicians in the Yellowstone cast. Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, is throwing his Stetson into the proverbial Dutton Ranch arena. Last year, Grimes announced that he's working on writing and recording country music and is working with Range Media Partners, the team behind Midland and Bingham.

So when Wide Open Country caught up with Grimes ahead of the season five Yellowstone premiere, we had to ask if there was any chance of a collaboration with the newest musical cast member, Wilson.

"I'd love to do something offscreen. I think onscreen might be a little strange," Grimes told Wide Open Country. "I don't know that Kayce is a closet musician -- we would know by now I feel like if he was sitting around playing guitar all day. I'd be open to [collaborating with Wilson]. I love her. I think she's great. I love her music. I love her as a person. She has such a great energy and I think she's going to be one of the big ones."

Even if we won't see Kayce Dutton performing at any Montana open mics any time soon, fans will have a chance to see Grimes' musical talent very soon. The actor and singer-songwriter will take the stage at the 2023 Stagecoach Festival, as will co-stars Wilson, Bingham and country artists such as Luke Bryan, Jon Pardi, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton, Breland, Turnpike Troubadours and more.

