Everything We Know About the New 'Justified' Spinoff, 'Justified: City Primeval'

Fans of the modern western rejoice! Marshal Raylan Givens is getting back in the saddle. Our favorite gunslinger from the popular FX series is returning in a new spinoff with original star Timothy Olyphant back to reprise his beloved character. He might live in a modern world, but Givens feels straight out of the Wild West, which is part of what makes his stories so captivating. It may be seven years after the Justified series finale, but Givens' story is far from over.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming spinoff, Justified: City Primeval. We can't wait to see Givens dust off his cowboy hat and get back in the game.

When will it air?

At this point, we know that the new limited series will premiere in 2023, but no specific dates have been provided yet.

Who is behind the new spinoff?

Original Justified creator Graham Yost is back, executive producing the alongside Olyphant and showrunners and writers Dave Andron and Michael Dinner. Oscar-winning director Quentin Tarantino is even in early discussions to come on board as director. During its six-season run, the series earned eight Emmy nominations and brought home two wins, including one for Olyphant as best actor.

Advertisement

This could be very interesting if it actually happens. Tarantino is openly a major Elmore Leonard fan, having adapted one of his novels into a film in the past. We also know he's a sucker for a western, largely inspired by spaghetti westerns of the '60s and having directed two westerns himself. Not to mention, he's worked with Olyphant already in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

What is the plot?

Eight years after Marshal Raylan Givens leaves Kentucky, he is living in Miami, still working as a marshal and balancing life with his 14-year-old daughter Willa. A chance encounter leads him to a man named Clement Mansell on a Florida highway, also known as The Oklahoma Wildman. Mansell is a violent sociopath who has evaded capture in Detroit, leading Givens up to Detroit himself to help with the case. The series is based on Elmore Leonard's City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit a new chapter for the gunslinger as the original series follows a different Elmore Leonard novel.

Where is it being filmed?

Production began in May of 2022 in the city of Chicago. It's unclear at this time if they will be filming in other cities as well.

Who's in the cast?

While obviously, Olyphant is coming back, there has been no word on whether some of the other original cast members will be making appearances such as Walton Goggins as Boyd Crowder or Jere Burns as Wynn Duffy. But numerous new faces have been added to the cast including Olyphant's own daughter, Vivian, who will be playing his onscreen daughter Willa.

Advertisement

Timothy Olyphant - Raylan Givens

Boyd Holbrook - Clement Mansell

Vondie Curtis Hall - Sweetie

Norbert Leo Butz - Norbert

Advertisement

Victor Williams - Wendell

Aunjanue Ellis - Carolyn

Adelaide Clemens - Sandy

Marin Ireland - Maureen

Advertisement

Vivian Olyphant - Willa Givens

How many seasons will air?

The series was announced as a limited series so expect one heck of a stand-alone season.

READ MORE: Timothy Olyphant Has Been Married to His College Sweetheart for Nearly 30 Years

Related Videos