Yellowstone is coming to an end, with the final few episodes of the landmark series dropping later this year. A still-untitled sequel series will reportedly premiere shortly thereafter, picking up with at least a few original cast members -- and with Matthew McConaughey in the lead. Too much is changing in the Taylor Sheridan universe right now, but fans of the beloved show can watch the cast of Yellowstone in a slew of film and TV roles this summer and beyond. Craving some Kelly Reilly? You'll see her in a blockbuster this September. Need a little Luke Grimes in your life? The actor is slated to star in a big-budget rom-com that sounds totally mouth-watering.

Here's a rundown of all the upcoming films and TV series the cast of Yellowstone is cooking up. Oh, and we've also included Taylor Sheridan's many Yellowstone spinoffs. Happy watching!

Kevin Costner

With his towering portrayal of Yellowstone patriarch John Dutton nearing the finish line, you wouldn't blame Kevin Costner for riding off into the sunset with his legacy solidified. But the 68-year-old is in the thick of a grueling film shoot for his new franchise Horizon: An American Saga, which chronicles the settlement of the West across multiple films. Costner will write, direct and star in the project, which also features Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington and Thomas Haden Church. Horizon is shaping up to be Costner's magnum opus, with the actor comparing the passion project to his Oscar-winning 1990 directorial debut Dances with Wolves in a May 17 Instagram post: "We're deep into the production of #HorizonFilm, and, I have to tell you, I haven't felt this way about a movie since we were making Dances With Wolves," Costner wrote in the caption. "Can't wait to share it with all of you."

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser

When Yellowstone ends, someone had better keep an eye on Beth and Rip stan Jennifer Lopez, whose obsession with the star-crossed lovers who finally get their day in the sun has "disturbed" husband Ben Affleck. Seriously though, J.Lo is all of us. What is life without Kelly Reilly's legendary Beth Dutton smackdowns? Who occupies the space in our heart after Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler has officially left the building? Thankfully, Yellowstone's royal couple have plenty of upcoming projects between them.

Kelly Reilly takes top billing as Rowena Drake (sounds like a murderous countess...perfection) in this September's A Haunting in Venice, the next installment in Kenneth Branagh's Agatha Christie Poirot franchise. In addition, she's starring opposite Succession's Brian Cox in the Paramount+ drama Little Wing, and sharing the screen with Tom Hanks in Robert Zemeckis' upcoming drama Here.

For his part, Cole Hauser won't be hanging up his cowboy hat anytime soon. The actor will star alongside Yellowstone's very own Forrie J. Smith (Lloyd) in the gunslinging western Dead Man's Hand.

Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille

It looks like Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) is taking big swings following his Yellowstone run. The budding country artist will star alongside Emmy nominee Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) in this summer's rom-com Happiness for Beginners, about a divorced woman who finds herself again while taking a wilderness survival course. All bets are on Grimes playing a hunky survivalist...those cowboy camps are being put to good use!

With her role as Monica Dutton coming to a close, it was announced that Kelsey Asbille would star opposite Finn Wittrock (The Big Short) in the horror film Don't Move, which doesn't yet have a release date.

Gil Birmingham

Whether he's friend or foe, legendary Native actor Gil Birmingham is always excellent. After his iconic run as Yellowstone's Chief Thomas Rainwater, Birmingham will reprise his role as Martin in Wind River: The Next Chapter, the sequel to Taylor Sheridan's critically-acclaimed 2017 western crime saga. Scott Eastwood, 1883's Martin Sensmeier and Succession's Alan Ruck will also star. And on June 7, you can catch Birmingham in psychological thriller The Marsh King's Daughter, with a cast led by Star Wars' Daisy Ridley, frequent Sheridan collaborator Garrett Hedlund and Ben Mendelsohn.

Brecken Merrill

Brecken Merrill has played Kayce and Monica Dutton's son Tate on Yellowstone since 2018. The young actor will make the jump to the big screen with a lead role in the upcoming comedy We All Got Up to Dance, and in the undated mystery thriller Lifeline.

Josh Lucas

After playing the younger version of Kevin Costner's John Dutton in flashbacks since Yellowstone's debut season, Josh Lucas will star opposite Kit Harington (Game of Thrones' Jon Snow) in the Montana-set crime thriller Blood for Dust, hitting theaters June 11. Lucas will also appear in Palm Royale, the upcoming drama series from George & Tammy showrunner Abe Sylvia. Set in the 1960s, the drama also stars Oscar winners Laura Dern and Allison Janney, as well as Kristen Wiig and Leslie Bibb.

Taylor Sheridan

Now, on to the big guy: Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. The prolific writer, director and actor (who sometimes appears on the show as the too-cool-for-school horse trainer Travis) has too many irons in the fire. Here's a list of the multi-hyphenate's upcoming film and TV projects to help you keep up:

The still-untitled Yellowstone sequel series , which is rumored to pick up with Matthew McConaughey and at least a few of the flagship show's main cast members, should premiere shortly after the Yellowstone series finale in late 2023 or early 2024.

, which is rumored to pick up with and at least a few of the flagship show's main cast members, should premiere shortly after the Yellowstone series finale in late 2023 or early 2024. Lawmen: Bass Reeves : David Oyelowo stars as the iconic Black Deputy Marshall in this historical miniseries, expected sometime this year.

: David Oyelowo stars as the iconic Black Deputy Marshall in this historical miniseries, expected sometime this year. Special Ops: Lioness : The Nicole Kidman -led series about an all-women CIA team undercover is expected to premiere sometime this year.

: The -led series about an all-women CIA team undercover is expected to premiere sometime this year. 1923 Season 2: The next installment in Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren 's Yellowstone prequel series will likely drop later this year or in early 2024.

The next installment in Harrison Ford and 's Yellowstone prequel series will likely drop later this year or in early 2024. Land Man : Led by Billy Bob Thornton , the upcoming series is about the modern-day boomtowns of West Texas, fueled by corrupt oil magnates.

: Led by , the upcoming series is about the modern-day boomtowns of West Texas, fueled by corrupt oil magnates. Yellowstone: 6666 : This long-gestating spinoff series about the real-life Four Sixes Ranch in Texas has a 2024 premiere date, but no cast to speak of yet.

: This long-gestating spinoff series about the real-life Four Sixes Ranch in Texas has a 2024 premiere date, but no cast to speak of yet. Mayor of Kingstown Season 3: Given star Jeremy Renner's harrowing snowplow injuries, there's no telling what the future holds for the prison drama. But, hey, it hasn't been canceled. In Taylor Sheridan's world, that means all bets are on.

Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 will premiere sometime this fall, with a still-untitled sequel series to follow.

