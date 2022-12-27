Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is adding to his Western repertoire by starring in an upcoming Western film, Dead Man's Hand. Led by Jack Kilmer (son of Val Kilmer) and directed by Brian Skiba, the film will follow the story of a gunfighter named Reno (Kilmer) who stepped away from the gunfighter life after marrying his wife, Vegas.

According to the synopsis provided by Collider, Reno is soon forced to kill a bandit in self-defense, and the bandit's brother, cattle baron Mayor Clarence Bishop (played by Stephen Dorff), looks for revenge. In his quest for vengeance, the mayor kidnaps Reno's wife and leaves the gunfighter almost dead. Hauser plays the role of Marshal Roy McCutcheon, who becomes an ally to Reno.

Dead Man's Hand was adapted from the graphic novel, No Rest of the Wicked - Dead Man's Hand, by Kevin Minor and Matthew Minor. The movie was filmed in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

"Dead Man's Hand is a western rooted in a tragic love story followed by retaliation and nonstop action," Skiba says of the film. "I couldn't be more appreciative to my producing team, the cast, the crew, and Milestone, who collaborated to bring this story to life. Kilmer, Dorff and Hauser gave exceptional performances, while the scenic Great Plains of Santa Fe provided the perfect backdrop for this western."

Hauser teased the project in an Instagram post shared in late October. He posted an Old West-inspired photo of himself shooting a gun on set, sharing that Dead Man's Hand would be coming in 2023. He also tagged Yellowstone co-stars Forrie J. Smith and Mo Brings Plenty in the post.

A release date for the movie has not yet been announced, but Collider reports that filming has been completed and the film is currently going into post-production. Skiba serves as writer, director and producer on the film. Additional producers include Laurie Love and Jim Burleson and executive producers Alan B. Bursteen, Dawn Bursteen, Barry Brooker and Stan Wertlieb.