The annual Met Gala was as star-studded as ever, with style icons like Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Lopez making jaws drop as they graced the Museum of Metropolitan Art steps in their impressive and glamorous tributes to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, the focus of this year's theme. Also in attendance was Yellowstone's own Kelsey Asbille, making her big Met Gala debut on May 1.

Asbille, known for her portrayal of Monica Dutton on the Western drama that just announced it would end following Season 5, was the epitome of stylish and sophisticated on her big night in New York City. She traded out Monica's jeans and tank tops for a custom Prabal Gurung red satin mini dress, matching red Manolo Blahnik pumps and Ana Khouri jewelry.

As Yellowstone fans know, Monica chops her hair off in an emotional state following a family tragedy at the start of Season 5 Part 1, and Asbille has really leaned into her edgy new look. Her chic bob was simply styled, letting the diamonds on her ears really sparkle. The long red tulle train added an interesting element to the vibrant dress, which stood out among a sea of neutrals. Her dramatic eyeliner paired with a natural face and a toned-down lip was an ideal complement to her cherry red ensemble.

Following the news that Kevin Costner would officially be leaving Yellowstone after season 5, it was revealed that the entire series would end to make way for a new sequel series starring Matthew McConaughey. While the general understanding is that many of the main cast members will continue on in the sequel, it's unclear at this point if we'll be seeing more of Monica Dutton after the final episodes of Yellowstone season 5 air in November.

Advertisement

Related Videos