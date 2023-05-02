Jennifer Lopez always knows how to make a statement. For her 14th appearance at the 2023 Met Gala, the star had jaws dropping as she sashayed up the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps in a glamorous gown showing some serious skin. While it's safe to say everyone was a little disappointed she didn't make her Met Gala debut as the new Mrs. Affleck, her stunning look more than made up for no Bennifer.

Lopez embraced this year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," in a Ralph Lauren dress that really brought the drama. The halter gown showed off her entire toned midriff, with a stunning black floral collar and romantic pink silk skirt on the bottom. The 53-year-old was sparkling in Lorraine Schwartz diamonds with satin black evening gloves creating an interesting contrast to her skin-baring gown. In addition to an impressive train, the look was completed by a leather and fishnet beret.

It was a sophisticated and sexy nod to late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who Lopez described as 'iconic' when speaking to La La Anthony for Vogue.

"When you think of the last 50 years, if you think of five people in fashion, he's one of them. What he did with Chanel for so long and keeping that brand so fresh, young and alive -- he really was a genius."

Advertisement

The Maid in Manhattan star even added that she met the beloved designer before he passed away in 2019...a surreal moment for her.

"For a little girl from the Bronx who kinda aspired to be in the fashion world and to be an entertainer, to meet people like that was always such a dream to me," Lopez explained. "So, it's a real honor to be here to celebrate him tonight."

Related Videos