'Yellowstone' Fans Want a Spinoff with Josh Lucas As Young John Dutton

When it comes to flashbacks, the Dutton ranch takes the cake. Yellowstone Season 5 has seen several looks back to the past ever since kicking off, and it's been winning over viewers left and right with actors playing characters in roles who not only eerily resemble their older counterparts, but own their younger selves, too. Though this concept is in no way new to the show, these peeks into the way Yellowstone once was have been the talk of the show's community. And there's one name in particular that fans want to see much, much more of: Josh Lucas. So much so, in fact, that they're calling for a spin-off featuring Lucas as young John.

Lucas, if you're unfamiliar, plays Young John Dutton, who we've gotten to see a lot of lately on the show. Lucas has perfected the art of capturing Dutton's (or shall we say Kevin Costner's?) mannerisms, from the way he speaks to the way he moves. Aside from the fact that the two actors don't look all that much alike, you'd be hard-pressed to say this wasn't the same person. So it would make total sense to see Lucas appearing in his own show in a starring role.

Viewers shared their thoughts on this potential series with the world while the previous episode of Yellowstone aired, making points that Lucas matches Dutton's entire vibe, with perfect facial hair and everything. And the same can be said about Rip Wheeler's young counterpart, Kyle Red Silverstein, taking the reins when Cole Hauser's character is seen in the past. When we see Silverstein moving with the same swagger Wheeler has in the present, it's hard not to wish we had more of these scenes on a weekly basis.

The Yellowstone writers probably sense this vibe too, as we're getting a lot of the younger characters in focus ever since Season 5 started up. Recently, viewers were shocked to see that Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd was mirrored by his actual son, Forrest Smith, playing his younger self. It's astounding to see these younger doppelgangers holding it down for their characters in the present, and indicative of great actors that they can channel entirely different people so well. But unfortunately, there isn't such a prequel with Lucas or other characters planned just yet -- though we can't put it past Taylor Sheridan to visit in the future.

There is an upcoming prequel series however, and it's 1923. It won't focus on the Duttons we know of, though, and instead will star Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, respectively. It's set to debut in the coming year, while an additional prequel series, 1883, debuted ealrier in 2022 and starred Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

