What's Cole Hauser's Secret Talent? 'Yellowstone' Cast Competes to See Who Knows Their Co-Stars Best

The cast of Yellowstone dropped by Vanity Fair Game Show for a little quiz session, and let's just say they didn't exactly score high marks. After filming five seasons of the hit Taylor Sheridan drama, you'd think the Duttons and company would know each other's quirks. But this lot is full of surprises. Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille and Gil Birmingham revealed their secret histories and little-known vices, and, of course, they got in some wicked jabs along the way.

Cole Hauser (fan-favorite Rip Wheeler) was the first out of the gate. His hidden talent? Definitely not burpees: "Maybe in my twenties," Hauser said. Turns out he's secretly a great dancer. Even more surprising, Hauser played professional soccer before becoming an actor. Athleticism runs in the family. Hauser's son is a rising football star, having recently received an offer from Mississippi State.

The gang fared even worse when it came to Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton). When asked which character he played in The Hunger Games, they were completely at a loss. (Come on guys. Who could forget Bentley's iconic Seneca Crane beard?) "I knew that would stump you guys," Bentley said. "I don't watch your movies either." Ouch.

Advertisement

The brutality doesn't end there. Bentley revealed that he's often mistaken for former Spider-Man Tobey Maguire, and Hauser was quick to point out how bad the comp is: "That's not cool. You're more handsome than him." Ruthless.

Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) put up the best numbers, which isn't saying much. (He won the game with a whopping five points.) But knowledge of his co-stars didn't spare him from their needling. When asked what his best personality trait is, Hauser hit him with a backhanded compliment for the ages. "I love every bit of all your personalities," he said. All's fair in love and war, and in the Yellowstone universe.

Grimes may have won the game, but Gil Birmingham (Chief Thomas Rainwater) came away as the most mysterious cast member. The group was stunned to learn that before becoming an actor, Birmingham was an engineer. "Actors aren't supposed to be smart," Bentley said.

It's clear from their less-than-stellar performance that the Yellowstone cast could use some time in the sharing circle. But, hey, cowboy camp is waiting, and being stranded in the Montana wilderness is no time for group therapy.

Advertisement

Related Videos