Forrie J. Smith's Son Forrest Was His Father's Double in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Premiere

If you saw a familiar face during the Yellowstone season 5 premiere, you might have one question on your mind: How'd they do that? Not only did ranch hand Lloyd return, but he had been de-aged several years. Right? Actually, that wasn't Lloyd's actor Forrie J. Smith you saw playing the younger version of the character. That was his son, Forrest Smith.

It might be hard to believe, but it's true. The Yellowstone season 5 premiere traveled back in time (20 years, to be exact), exploring Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) in their youth. Young Lloyd works among the ranch hands at Yellowstone and has his own ideas about Beth, but also the vibe in town. You get to see Forrest Smith during this scene, who looks so much like his father you may do a double-take.

But that's just the family DNA for you! Forrest has actually been on the show before. He appeared all the way back in season 2 in the episode "Touching Your Enemy"; but he was much younger then, considering that Yellowstone season 2 first premiered in 2019. Now that he's grown a bit, it looks as if he's become a carbon copy of his father around the same age -- which is astonishing when you see the pair on screen at different times. The resemblance is uncanny.

Forrie J. Smith himself is a real-life cowboy that creator Taylor Sheridan recruited for the show. The skilled stuntman comes from the rodeo and is a master when it comes to riding horses. With 25 years of experience, he brings old-school Hollywood cool to his role as Lloyd, and now his son is following in his footsteps (and appearance, apparently).

Advertisement

We'll likely be seeing more of young Lloyd with Forrest taking point on the role. It makes total sense, after all -- why use CGI when Smith's son is such a perfect match?

Related Videos