These Hallmark Channel Co-Stars Are Couples In Real Life

Chemistry is an essential ingredient to the love stories Hallmark is known for. While the romances are technically fictional, sometimes the tension is so strong that it carries over off-screen. Fans will be thrilled to learn that it's not uncommon for relationships to develop between Hallmark stars during filming. Who could possibly resist all that romance?

If you're dying for your favorite on-screen couple to get together IRL, you might be in luck. From married couples to brand new partners, seven Hallmark couples have proved that love can easily be found on-set.

Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace

If you binged My Grown-Up Christmas List this holiday season -- or caught the adorable Monarch-themed tale Feeling Butterflies that was released this past spring -- then you're familiar with Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace's chemistry. Seeing as how they've been a couple since 2020, it's safe to say that the connection formed during their on-screen moments was real.

It appears they met just a year prior, in 2019, while working together on the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart. They've kept much of their relationship hush-hush, and just this past December the two announced their engagement via Instagram video.

Victor Webster and Shantel VanSanten

This Hallmark power couple has been together since 2017, meeting on the set of Love Blossoms, where an elusive perfume ingredient leads to an unexpected love. Ah, Hallmark.

After dating for four years, Victor Webster and Shantel VanSanten got engaged in 2021 and were married in three -- yes, three -- separate ceremonies later that year. VanSanten's grandfather unexpectedly passed away, and she told her now-husband that she "wanted to do a spontaneous civil ceremony on my grandparents' wedding date, August 9." He obliged.

Daniel Stine and Rachel Hendrix

Even Hallmark Christmas movie fanatics might not know of this couple's story, as they keep things super low-profile. But considering how adorable they are? Well, we're not surprised that it worked out for Daniel Stine and Rachel Hendrix.

The two met in 2016 while filming and working on the comedy-drama film Virginia Minnesota, which Stine wrote and directed and Hendrix starred in. After a few years of dating, these lovebirds tied the knot and starred in the Hallmark classic Midway to Love the same year.

Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo

Not every celebrity couple wants their real-life romance to be in the spotlight -- including Hallmark darlings Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo. Even though a relationship clearly blossomed after playing former high school sweethearts who reunited in the 2018's The Sweetest Heart, the pair didn't confirm any rumors until Gonzalo announced the birth of their baby in 2022.

Prior to that major mic drop, McNally had only ever said he had a "girlfriend." However, fans were able to spot the fact that he and Gonzalo often posted photos of the same pups on their Instagram accounts. Consider yourselves busted.

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega

Even if you don't frequent the Hallmark Channel, you probably know Alexa and Carlos PenaVega -- the former known for her time on Spy Kids and the latter for his starring role on Big Time Rush. Unlike the other couples on this list, these two met and married prior to working with Hallmark.

However, the network has still taken advantage of their chemistry, giving them leading roles in several projects over the years including Enchanted Christmas and Love at Sea, which also featured a quick appearance by their eldest son, Ocean. The PenaVega (a last name they created by combining both of their own) pair also starred in the three-episode Hallmark series Picture Perfect Mysteries.

Eric Winter and Roselyn Sanchez

The former Days of Our Lives and As The World Turns actors first met at a party back in 2005 -- though it was nearly three months before Eric Winter asked Roselyn Sanchez out. After that, the pair were inseparable, marrying in 2008 and having two children, Sebella and Dylan, soon after. In fact, it was their kids who helped them decide to co-star in the 2019 Hallmark romance A Taste of Summer.

"It had to be the right thing and something fun and cute that was a family affair, and that's what this was like," said Winter, who has a few other Hallmark films under his belt. "Our son and daughter could join us, so they were on set and able to be a part of the experience. That was important and a big part of the decision. The Hallmark audience is a great fan base and very supportive, so it all just felt like the right fit."

Colin Donnell and Patti Murin

You may recognize this real-life couple not just from Hallmark but also from Broadway. Patti Murin played the iconic role of Anna in Frozen, while Colin Donnell is widely known for his performance as Billy Crocker in Anything Goes. Unsurprisingly, it was their love of the theater that first brought these two together. They met back in 2007 while performing a musical adaptation of Love's Labour's Lost and have been singing show tunes together ever since. And, yes, that includes releasing a joint album last year.

After doing the whole marriage thing, the couple decided to take on Hallmark together. Donnell and Murin have co-starred in To Catch A Spy and Love On Iceland, which is actually where they learned they were pregnant with their first child. Can you get any cuter than that?

Fictional or not, these Hallmark couples certainly have romantic stories to tell. From their work on-screen and behind the scenes, it's hard not to root for them -- especially when you know they've found love in real life, too.

