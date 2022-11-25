Candace Cameron Bure may have been known as the Queen of Christmas movies, but that might be discounting the fantastic Lacey Chabert. The joyful, heartwarming actress has made quite the splash over the years working with the Hallmark Channel, and there's even more to come -- she just signed an exclusive deal with them earlier in 2022, highlighting her love for working with the network and creating Christmas-centric content.

Chabert has starred in around 20 Christmas movies with Hallmark. But if you're just now getting into her catalog, we've selected 10 of her greatest hits that are well worth watching at home while cozying up with your family or alone while making sure all those gifts are wrapped up tightly. Here are ten of Chabert's best Christmas movies.

1. Family for Christmas (2015)

Hannah is a journalist who's been asking the important questions about what would have happened if she had married the love of her life, Ben. Santa ends up working to bring her questions to life, and Hannah is sent to a world where she and Ben married and started a family, giving Hannah a chance to see how things could have been during the holidays in another world of possibilities.

Where to watch: FuboTV

2. Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe (2020)

Darcy is a successful businesswoman who's decided to come back to her hometown to celebrate Christmas. When she reconnects with an old friend Luke, she's roped into helping to plan a restaurant charity event with him. Little by little, Darcy realizes she might want to mend her relationship with her father and that, at the end of the day, it might not be a bad idea if she fell in love with someone from back home. And yes, this is a take on Pride and Prejudice.

Where to watch: AppleTV

3. The Sweetest Christmas (2017)

This time around, Chabert plays pastry chef Kylie, who's made it to the American Gingerbread Competition through all her hard work as a baker. She hopes to use her win to kickstart business at her new cafe, but her oven breaks just before the contest. She has to work with her ex-boyfriend Nick for help with his pizzeria oven to join the contest, but as you can expect, the pair end up rekindling their relationship, and understanding what's important during the holidays.

Where to watch: FuboTV

4. A Royal Christmas (2014)

This royal tale finds Chabert playing a seamstress named Emily who's in love with her European boyfriend named Leo. As the two prepare to celebrate Christmas, Leo tells her a secret: he's a prince, and the heir to the throne in the country of Cordinia. Leo's family isn't too thrilled with Emily joining the family, and when she's invited to stay for Christmas, Emily has to figure out whether she belongs in the royal family and how to keep things from falling apart for the holidays.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon

5. Matchmaker Santa (2012)

Melanie is a baker who's excited to go on a romantic weekend getaway with her boyfriend Justin. That doesn't end up happening, and she instead finds herself spending time with Justin's best friend Dean, who has a crush on her. Several complications arise that bring the pair together, and eventually, they realize, thanks to a mysterious Santa, that they very well may be meant to be.

Where to watch: Roku

6. Love, Romance, & Chocolate (2019)

Emma is a New York accountant whose boyfriend leaves her right before they're supposed to go to Belgium for Valentine's Day. Emma decides to go alone anyway and meets Belgian chocolatier Luc. Luc is embroiled in a competition to make the best possible chocolate for the Belgian royal wedding. It just so happens that Emma is skilled in the kitchen, and a romance blossoms between the two as they pair up for chocolate bliss. This isn't specifically a Christmas movie but there's just something so festive about the international setting and all that chocolate.

Where to watch: Amazon

7. Christmas in Rome (2019)

In this international adventure, Chabert plays Angela, an American tour guide who finds herself jobless in Rome just in time for Christmas. When she meets another American named Oliver, who hires her to be his tour guide, he learns all about Rome, which is useful knowledge he can apply to his desire to buy an Italian ceramics company. But as he gets to know Rome, he also starts falling in love with Angela.

Where to watch: FuboTV

8. Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas (2020)

Chabert plays a woman named Sarah who finds herself as part of a group of five guests who are invited to a special inn to celebrate Christmas. Sarah must work with the inn's owner, Ben, to learn about a special event in the past that could be the reason all five attendees were invited to the inn, and how this finding might change their lives going forward. Of course, there's plenty of romance to be seen too.

Where to watch: FuboTV

9. Christmas Waltz (2020)

Avery is heartbroken after planning the perfect storybook Christmas wedding and having it completely canceled. When she feels like she's at her lowest, she meets a dance instructor who takes her under his wing and shows her how to dance -- her lifelong dream. Not long after that, as you probably guessed before you read this blurb, they also, well, fall in love.

Where to watch: Amazon

10. A Wish for Christmas (2016)

Chabert plays Sara, a timid woman who isn't one to step into the spotlight when it comes to work. When she has a great idea that she wants to bring up to the company she works for in terms of Christmas, however, it's stolen. She can't stand up for herself, so she makes a Christmas wish to Santa that she'll learn how to do so. Santa grants it, but only for 48 hours. And for those two days, Sara learns to speak her mind and finds romance during it all.

Where to watch: FuboTV

