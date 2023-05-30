Who's Your Favorite On-Screen Boyfriend? Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert Is Naming Names

Hallmark darling Lacey Chabert is playing coy about her favorite on-screen love interest. The network staple (and Mean Girls alum) will star alongside frequent fictional boyfriend Will Kemp in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' upcoming film The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango, premiering June 2. When asked about her choice co-star, Chabert was careful not to rock the boat. That didn't stop her from rattling off some names, though.

"Oh my gosh, I think it would be terrible to pick a favorite because they're all dear friends of mine," Chabert told Us Weekly in a May 28 interview. "We really are like a little family."

The actress noted that she's often asked by fans whether Hallmark actors are truly close friends offscreen. As it happens, it's not just talk. Turns out long hours on set in far-flung destinations allow the actors to bond quickly. Those ties run even deeper when you've starred in multiple projects with someone. Alongside Kemp, Chabert name-dropped Brennan Elliott, with whom she's been in a whopping nine Hallmark movies, and Tyler Hynes as longtime collaborators she's enjoyed working with:

"I really hope [Brennan Elliott] and I get to do more very soon," she told the outlet. "It was so wonderful to reunite with Will. Tyler [Hynes] and I have done a few. Everyone that I've worked with there, I've had nothing but good, positive experiences, which means the world to me. It's quality of life, you know?"

Chabert and Kemp have teamed up in recent years for Hallmark's Love, Romance & Chocolate (2019) and The Christmas Waltz (2020). When Kemp suggested Chabert for the co-leading role in Dancing Detective, the actress jumped at the chance to work with him again.

"It was just a blast for Will and I to reconnect and to bring the story to life together again because we really enjoy working together. He's a wonderful actor, a dear friend, and I was thrilled when he asked me to be a part of this project."

The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango is a mystery adventure centered on Chabert's detective Constance Bailey, who goes undercover as a competitive dancer while sleuthing in Malta. To crack the case of a murdered CEO and convincingly compete in a ballroom contest, Constance must team up with free-spirited dance instructor Sebastian Moore (played by Kemp).

The film shot on-location in Malta -- an experience Chabert won't soon forget.

"Malta is a character in and of itself in the movie. Malta is incredibly beautiful. It was the first time I had ever traveled there. It was like everywhere they pointed the camera was just so breathtakingly beautiful."

The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on June 2 at 9 p.m. ET.

