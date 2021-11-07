Wes Brown: One of The Hallmark Channel's Best Leading Men

The Hallmark Channel is full of familiar faces that we love seeing season after season. While we love our leading ladies like Danica McKellar, Lacy Chabert and Candace Cameron Bure, we also love the hunky heartthrobs who steal their hearts in the feel-good films. One of those regulars who Hallmark fans should immediately recognize is actor Wes Brown.

Though born in Fort Worth, Texas, Wesley Brown was actually raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He even attended LSU right there in town. Before he graduated college, Brown got his first taste of Hollywood when he booked a role in the feature film Glory Road, a sports drama that was filming in his home state. Soon after, he knew he wanted to be an actor and packed his bags for Los Angeles.

Another role in a sports film came when Brown was able to play Ian McShane's son in We Are Marshall. Non-Hallmark fans might also recognize Brown from his recurring role on the HBO vampire series True Blood, playing former football player and vampire hater, Luke. Brown has had a steady career over the years appearing in numerous TV shows including Criminal Minds, Beach Girls, NCIS: New Orleans, Hart of Dixie, CSI: Miami, Desperate Housewives, Private Practice, Once Upon a Time (he played Gaston!), and even the reboot of Twin Peaks. Recently he even appeared opposite Harrison Ford in the film The Call of the Wild.

Read More: Love Hallmark Movies? Visit These 10 Places

But we really love Wes Brown for his many Hallmark original movies. You might remember him starring opposite Kellie Pickler in Christmas at Graceland and Wedding at Graceland. He also played Clark Davis in the prequels to Love Comes Softly -- Love Begins, Love's Everlasting Courage, and Love's Christmas Journey. A few more favorites are Under the Autumn Moon, Check Inn To Christmas and Christmas Cookies.

Brown's wife Amanda works in animation at Disney and the couple shares a daughter, Meribeth. Outside of his acting career, Brown lives in Los Angeles and owns his own small production company, Island House Entertainment. He told The Advocate that he's been working on numerous projects that he hopes to pitch when the timing is right. As if that didn't keep him busy enough, Brown is also a musician and released a Christmas EP last year.

"Musically, I continue to write with my songwriting partners in Nashville, Texas and California via Skype or Zoom," Brown said.

But Brown also appreciates his Hallmark fans and told Southern Living how grateful he is to "land at this network and call it home."

"I got to meet so many fans and learn really how broad the network is and how many people it touches from young to old, its huge. I didn't give it enough credit to how big it is and to how much it means to people too... the fans are as passionate about these movies as we are making them."

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Related Videos