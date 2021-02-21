Kellie Pickler + Kyle Jacobs: How the Singer Found Love With a Music City Songwriter

Kellie Pickler is a bubbly ray of sunshine in Nashville. She's been a fan favorite ever since she appeared on American Idol in 2005, the season following Carrie Underwood. She became the country music sweetheart we didn't know we needed and we've loved following her ever since. She's gone on to release multiple studio albums and has recently turned into a Hallmark star. But her love story with longtime love Kyle Jacobs really takes the cake.

Pickler was introduced to the songwriter through mutual friends and he was a breath of fresh air for the vocalist after previously being in a difficult relationship. She hadn't grown up with the best example from her parents either. Pickler's mother left her when she was two and her father spent most of her childhood in prison.

"I didn't know someone like Kyle existed," Pickler told People in 2008.

"He makes me feel so good about being me. I hadn't seen the way a relationship should be. I'd never seen my mom and dad in the same room except in a courthouse. When I'm going through problems and saying, 'I need a Xanax!' Kyle says, 'No, baby, let me be your pill.' It's so comforting. I'm proud to say I haven't taken any anti-depressants since last year. Kyle is so good to me. It scared me [at first] because I wasn't used to that. I'm used to craziness and he is far from that. We pray together and sit on the phone and talk about nonsense for hours. Not a day goes by where he doesn't tell me how beautiful I am."

After dating for two years, Jacobs took Pickler on a special trip to Rosemary Beach, Florida. He proposed on June 15, 2010, on a date that was incredibly special for Pickler, without even realizing it.

Pickler had been incredibly close with her late grandmother, who had passed away a few years prior. During all of the chaos with her parents as a child, it was her grandparents who had given her stability and raised her. Jacobs surprised his love with a wooden box on the beach, paying hommage to her grandmother Faye, while also containing an engagement ring. They were able to enjoy the special moment together under a beautiful sunset.

"What was so incredible is that Kyle didn't realize that THAT day, was also my grandmother's birthday. It was like my beautiful angel, the one I call mom, was giving us her blessing."

After planning a large Nashville wedding, the couple decided that just didn't feel right. Instead, they traveled to Antigua in the Caribbean and enjoyed their own low key ceremony on New Years Day in 2011.

"He makes me feel so, so great about myself. I feel so beautiful when I'm with him," Pickler told The Boot. "He always tells me he likes me better with no makeup on and sweatpants. He makes me feel the most beautiful when I'm with him. As long as I'm healthy, then he is fine with whatever I wear."

As a country music songwriter, the first significant success for Jacobs came when he co-wrote Garth Brooks' "More Than a Memory" in 2007. The Minnesota native has gone on to write for other incredible names like Trace Adkins, Jo Dee Messina, Craig Morgan, Tim McGraw, Clay Walker, Kelly Clarkson and Scotty McCreery. He's also collaborated with Darius Rucker, Rachel Thibodeau and Wynonna. He's been a staff writer at Curb Music since 2003.

Though the couple seems happy as ever they aren't quite ready to expand their family. Pickler is just fine being an aunt as well as a pet owner.

"We have two little small puppies," she told Us Weekly. "We're dog parents for now."

