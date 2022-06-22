Scotty McCreery's Love Story With Gabi Dugal Began in Kindergarten

Scotty McCreery has been making a name for himself in the country music world and has become a staple in the entertainment business. The singer rose to fame after winning the 10th season of American Idol in 2011. He released his debut album Clear as Day in 2011 and the album was an immediate hit with the fans and was certified platinum in the United States. He went on to release Christmas with Scotty McCreery in 2012, See You Tonight in 2013, Season Change in 2018, and his latest release Same Truck in 2021.

Throughout his career, the singer has been open about his music and the person who has been behind him every step of the way, his wife, Gabi Dugal. The two have a beautiful love story, straight out of a Hallmark movie, dating back to his childhood. Here's what we know about Mrs. McCreery.

Who is Gabi Dugal McCreery?

McCreery and Dugal actually go all the way back to kindergarten. Apparently, it was an instant connection, so much so that Dugal even doodled hearts and "Mrs. Gabi McCreery" in her diary. It's safe to say she pretty much predicted her own future. Despite knowing each other for so long, the couple didn't start dating until high school in Garner, North Carolina.

They were together through college as well and at the beginning of McCreery's successful career. She has played quite an important figure in his career, appearing in music videos including "The Trouble With Girls," "Feelin' It" and "Five More Minutes."

The couple officially got engaged in September 2017, with the country singer and songwriter proposing while hiking in Grandfather Mountain.

"I've been planning this moment for so long that it feels surreal for it to have finally happened," the country music singer said at the time. "Gabi is the perfect girl and my true love, and I cannot wait to begin building our life together as husband and wife."

The cute love birds officially wed on June 16, 2018, at the Twickenham House & Hall in front of 200 family and friends. The wedding was extra special for McCreery; he decided to let fans inside their wedding day by releasing a music video of his song "This Is It," featuring clips of the celebration.

Speaking with Caroline Hobby on her podcast in 2019, Gabi explained why the couple work, saying that love is an important factor in their marriage.

"It's really a good thing that we got together. His love shines brighter through us together more than we separate. It has been so cool to see how much His love shines through us," she noted.

"Our faith is a big part of our relationship," she continued. "Our parents raised us both to know that we are full in ourselves on our own and that's something I really love about us. We know who we were before we got married. We knew who we were in Christ before we got married."

Then There Were Three

Fast forward to 2022, the couple recently announced that they are expecting their first child, a baby boy!

"We got a little man on the way," McCreery told PEOPLE. The singer stated that he and his wife, who is a pediatric nurse had always talked about having children together.

"We always knew we wanted kids, but we always knew we wanted the first few years to travel and have time on the road, to see things and experience life," he stated. "We've gotten to live a lot of life and do some cool things, so it seems like now's a good time to settle down a little and expand the family."

The baby is expected to be due in November, and the happy parents couldn't be more excited to meet their newest family member. The country star stated they would have been happy if it was a boy or a girl, but he noted that having a boy was extra special since he was the only boy on both sides of his family.

"I was the only boy on both sides of my family, the last McCreery boy out there," McCreery stated. "Gabi's from two sisters in her family, so I just figured it would be a girl. But we got a surprise from a boy."

