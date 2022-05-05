'Yellowstone' Star Eden Brolin is Married, Proud Dad Josh Brolin Shares Heartfelt Message About Wedding

Yellowstone star Eden Brolin tied the knot with Cameron Crosby on Sunday, May 1. Her father, actor Josh Brolin, shared the news on his Instagram, calling the wedding "the greatest, most intimate wedding ceremony I've ever seen."

"Everything was real and as diverse as the personalities involved were, everything was selfless, connected, and directed towards the wedding couple," Brolin writes. "When your daughter gets married it all shows up: the memories, a life lived (or not), and how certain relationships resonate. I am so grateful for this time and this place to be able to have this time on. There are the kindest people out there. I have little kids to raise again, entire lives to monitor and be sensitive to. I didn't grow old and go off to Italy. I stayed and walked my daughter over a grassy countryside to a commitment -- a groom with tears falling down his cheeks -- and I melted with it, into it."

Brolin has four children. He shares Eden and her brother Trevor with ex-wife Alice Adair. He also has two daughters, Westlyn Rain and Chapel Grace, with wife Kathryn Boyd Brolin.

Josh Brolin is currently starring on the Western series Outer Range, a Prime Video series that's been described as an eerie, supernatural Yellowstone. With Eden starring as Mia on Yellowstone, the father and daughter are both part of television's Western resurgence.

Advertisement

Though it's part of an excellent new crop of Westerns, as Josh Brolin said during Deadline's Contenders TV event, Outer Range puts its own spin on the genre.

"You have Yellowstone and the Western genre is back," Brolin said. "And then everybody is trying to piggyback on that thing. I think what we've done is create a danger zone, and it doesn't feel safe."

In addition to her acting career, Eden Brolin is also a talented musician who performs in the band Atta Boy, alongside her father's Outer Range co-star Lewis Pullman.

Related Videos