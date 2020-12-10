Kelly Clarkson's Net Worth: Hit Records and a Successful TV Career Has Made the Texan a Fortune

Kelly Clarkson is one of the biggest stars to come from American Idol. After becoming the very first American Idol winner in 2002, she's gone on to become a pop music sensation and launch a successful reality television career. Based on her successful career to date, what is Kelly Clarkson's net worth?

Immediately following her big American Idol win, the Texas native signed a record deal owned by the show's creator, RCA Records. Her debut single, "A Moment Like This" was even the top-selling single the year it was released. Her debut album, Thankful, successfully launched her singing career, but Clarkson began to distance herself from American Idol and made sure to create the career she wanted. That makes sense, considering the American Idol powers that be made her star in the horrific From Justin To Kelly film.

Kelly Clarkson's Net Worth:

The three-time Grammy winner released her second album, Breakaway, under new management and was off to the races. "Since U Been Gone" and "Because of You" were major hits.

Clarkson has since released six more studio albums -- My December, All I Ever Wanted, Stronger, Wrapped in Red, Piece by Piece, and Meaning of Life. The superstar has also headlined eight concert tours. All that considered, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Clarkson is worth $45 million.

Outside of her music career, it's really her TV career that has helped contribute to that hefty net worth. Clarkson has been a coach on The Voice alongside Blake Shelton for six seasons and her team has won three seasons. It's estimated that her current salary as a judge on the hit NBC show is a whopping $14 million per season. (No wonder Blake's been a coach for so many years). In 2019, Clarkson got her own daytime variety show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, which earned her three Daytime Emmy Awards including Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

Clarkson married husband Brandon Blackstock in 2013, who was the son of her previous manager and the longtime (former) husband to Reba McEntire, Narvel Blackstock. Clarkson and Blackstock welcomed two children together, River Rose and Remington Alexander before Clarkson filed for divorce recently after nearly seven years of marriage citing irreconcilable differences and requesting not to pay Blackstock spousal support. The star has since been awarded primary physical custody of the children at her home in Los Angeles.

This article was originally published on July 6, 2020 but has since been updated.

