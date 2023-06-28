Lacey Chabert Reunites With 'Party of Five' Co-Star for New Hallmark Christmas Movie

Hallmark is cooking up a dream reunion this holiday season, and it's set in the Scottish Highlands (Outlander army, rejoice!). Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf, who starred together in the hit '90s sitcom Party of Five, will appear onscreen together in Hallmark's upcoming A Merry Scottish Christmas.

A Merry Scottish Christmas premieres on the Hallmark Channel later this year, during the network's annual Countdown to Christmas extravaganza. The film follows estranged siblings Lindsay (Chabert) and Brad (Wolf), who travel to Scotland to reunite with their mother to celebrate Christmas. However, when they arrive, a big family secret is revealed.

The reunion comes 23 years after Chabert and Wolf played brother and sister on Fox's Party of Five, which aired from 1994 to 2000. Chabert and Wolf starred as two of the five Salinger siblings in the Emmy-nominated series, which also featured Neve Campbell and Matthew Fox.

In a pair of heartwarming statements, Chabert and Wolf gushed about their impending reunion.

"Scott and I have talked for years about doing another project together," Chabert, 40, revealed. "When we first read this story about these siblings at a crossroads, we both knew it was the perfect opportunity."

The 55-year-old Wolf was no less enthusiastic: "Working with Lacey on Party of Five was one of my favorite experiences ever," he said in a statement. "Reuniting after all of these years to tell such a beautiful story together is a dream that I'm so glad is coming true."

Both Chabert and Wolf are Hallmark veterans, with the former having starred in more than 30 of the network's films. Wolf, who can currently be seen in The CW's Nancy Drew, most recently starred opposite Kristin Chenoweth in Hallmark's A Christmas Love Story (2019).

"We are so excited to reunite Lacey and Scott and know our viewers will fall in love with this movie," Lisa Hamilton Daly, the Executive Vice President of Programming at Hallmark, said in a statement. "The nostalgia of seeing Lacey and Scott together again on screen is going to be a special holiday treat for our viewers."