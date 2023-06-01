If you've never watched Outlander, well, for starters, what are you doing with your life? And second, now is the perfect time to catch up. Starz's hugely popular time-travel romance series, which debuted in 2014 and made stars of Caitríona Balfe (Belfast) and Sam Heughan (Love Again), will premiere its long-awaited Season 7 on June 16. Best get onboard before the train leaves the station. Luckily, there's still time to join in on the Outlander hype, and we've rounded up all the ways you can catch up on Seasons 1-6, and tune in to Season 7. Whether you're a cable user or a cord-cutter, we've got you covered.

How to stream Outlander Seasons 1-6

It doesn't matter if you're a new Outlander recruit or a devoted member of the show's very active subReddit; either way, Season 1 is required viewing (or re-viewing) for anyone gearing up for Season 7. It follows married World War II nurse Claire (Balfe) as she's transported back in time to Scotland in 1743, where she meets dashing Highland warrior Jamie (Heughan). Sound like a dream? That's because it is. Here's how you can catch up on Outlander Seasons 1-6:

Stream Seasons 1-6 on the Starz app . The service is currently running a promotion, so you can purchase a Starz subscription for a discounted $5/month for your first 3 months . (Some of us have binged all 6 seasons in half the time. It's not just possible; it's inevitable.)

. The service is currently running a promotion, so you can purchase a Starz subscription for a discounted . (Some of us have binged all 6 seasons in half the time. It's not just possible; it's inevitable.) Stream Seasons 1-5 on Netflix . The cheapest plan is an ad-based tier for $6.99/month . New seasons of Outlander hit Netflix exactly 2 years after the season has wrapped on Starz, which means Season 6 doesn't come to Netflix until May 2024. So if you're looking to stream Season 6, you'll need the Starz app or Prime Video channel, listed below.

. The cheapest plan is an ad-based tier for . New seasons of Outlander hit Netflix exactly 2 years after the season has wrapped on Starz, which means Season 6 doesn't come to Netflix until May 2024. So if you're looking to stream Season 6, you'll need the Starz app or Prime Video channel, listed below. Stream Seasons 1-6 with the Starz Prime Video Channel. If you subscribe to Prime Video, you can add Starz as a channel to your Prime subscription for $8.99/month. Prime is currently offering a discounted rate of $2.99/month for your first 6 months of Starz, but you'd better hurry: the offer ends on May 31.

How to watch or stream Outlander Season 7

Outlander Season 7 will cover 16 episodes, split into two parts. There's no word on when the second half of Season 7 will air, but fans can expect a 2024 debut. Season 7 premieres Friday, June 16 at 8 p.m. ET on the Starz cable channel, and will stream at midnight ET on the Starz app and Starz Prime Video Channel. Subsequent episodes will drop every Friday on both cable and streaming.

If you're not keen on streaming, there are a number of ways you can watch Outlander through alternative cable providers:

YouTube TV . The Base Plan will cost you $72.99/month , plus an additional fee to include Starz as an add-on.

. The Base Plan will cost you , plus an additional fee to include Starz as an add-on. DirecTV Stream Entertainment Plan . Access Starz through the Entertainment package, currently at $64.99/month for your first 3 months, then $74.99/month .

. Access Starz through the Entertainment package, currently at . FuboTV Pro. This is the cheapest FuboTV tier, but it includes Starz at no extra charge. You're looking at a 1-week free trial, then $74.99/month.

No more excuses for missing out on a contemporary classic.

