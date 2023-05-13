If you need a new binge-worthy series and love a good period piece -- complete with romance, drama and Hallmark TV magic -- When Calls the Heart may be calling your name. The show is based on the best-selling novel series by Janette Oke in a period piece that's impossible not to get sucked into. The main character, Elizabeth, arrives in the sleepy Western town of Hope Valley to teach at the local school. Her life takes a turn when she becomes a widow with a young son and has to navigate her new normal. The show is Hallmark's longest-running original series -- and fans, affectionately dubbed "Hearties," keep coming back for a taste of life in Hope Valley. The ninth season had record-breaking ratings, ensuring the show will continue.

Nine seasons are currently available to watch, with season 10 starting in July. If that's not enough, the Hallmark network confirmed even before season 10 begins that the show would be picked up for an 11th season. We're not sure just how long it would take to watch every season -- but when you're ready, there are plenty of platforms to help you watch and get caught up.

Hallmark Movies Now

Like many other networks, Hallmark has its own streaming service in which customers can stream Hallmark-exclusive movies and series from Hallmark's three networks. One of the best aspects of the streaming service is that not only can you get your favorite Hallmark classics, but you can also get them commercial-free. New users get a free seven-day trial, followed by a $4.99 monthly service charge on an annual plan. If you just want to pay the month-to-month cost, it's $5.99 per month.

You can easily catch up with all nine seasons, as they're available on the platform. When season 10 airs, fans will be able to stream the season on Hallmark Movies Now.

Stream it here: Hallmark Movies Now

Cable

The latest season, season 9, of When Calls the Heart began airing on the Hallmark Channel on March 6, 2022. Season 10 will begin on the Hallmark Channel on July 30 for a 12-episode run. Hallmark actually owns three separate cable networks: Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama. Not every cable provider has each network on its plan, so catching a rerun on cable may be a bit more complicated than through streaming.

Frndly TV/Sling

Both streaming services are available through Roku and offer Hallmark Movies Now on demand. You'll pay $6.99 per month for Frndly, with the option to cancel at any time. Frndly offers over 40 channels with on-demand and live viewing. Sling is similar in that you can stream all nine seasons and have access to over 30 channels. Sling has three tier options with different channels for $40 per month. New users can receive half off the first month, making it only $20.

Stream it here: Sling

Roku

Even though Roku is a streaming device, it offers its own service in which customers can watch live TV, Roku originals and series. When Calls the Heart's nine seasons are available on Roku for $5.99 per month. New users get a free seven-day trial; if you sign up for an entire year, the price drops to $59.99.

Stream it here: Roku

YouTube

YouTube offers two options for those who want to stream When Calls the Heart. If you're interested in watching live TV, sports, and over 100 channels, YouTube offers a monthly subscription service that gives access to all. The first three months are discounted to $62.99 per month, and it's $72.99 after that. For those who just want to rent a season or two, you can rent any of the nine seasons from $12.99-$18.99 per season.

Stream it here: YouTube & YouTube TV

Amazon/Google Play/iTunes

Amazon, Google Play and iTunes all offer customers the option to purchase entire seasons or single episodes. Amazon has options to rent each episode for about $1.99, while the seasons range in price from $12.99- $16.99. There even are options to purchase in HD, though it's a higher price.

Google Play and iTunes are similar to Amazon in that they both offer the option to purchase full seasons or single episodes. iTunes only has seasons 1-6 available, but Apple TV has all nine seasons for $59.99 per year.

Stream it here: Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and iTunes

Vudu

Vudu is another streaming platform that lets you purchase individual episodes or entire seasons of When Calls the Heart. Luckily, the service has all nine seasons of the show, which you can purchase for $12-$18.

Stream it here: Vudu

