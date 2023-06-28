In a dream scenario that sounds an awful lot like the plot of Luke Grimes' upcoming rom-com Happiness for Beginners, Hallmark star Emily Osment got engaged to boyfriend Jack Anthony while on a hiking trip in Yosemite National Park.

The Young Sheldon actress (and Hannah Montana alum, lest we forget) announced the happy news with her 2 million Instagram followers on June 25th. "This magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person asked me to marry him this weekend. I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy," Osment wrote in the caption.

In the photos, the 31-year-old Osment shows off her gorgeous, two-stone (!) engagement ring. A gold band holds a square diamond; next to the traditional cut is a round, deep-green stone. Osment's fiancé Jack can be glimpsed in the background of the shot, with the gorgeous California park providing the ideal setting for the adventurous couple.

"I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years," Osment continued in the caption. "This love is so big and so uniquely ours and I know it can do anything. I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack."

Osment's famous friends flocked to the comments to celebrate the pair's engagement. Oscar-winner Allison Janney wrote, "So happy for you." Fellow Disney kid Gregg Sulkin chimed in with, "I LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE this!!!!"

Not much is known about Osment's fiancé Jack Anthony, other than the fact that the guy has some serious good taste in jewelry. Osment began posting loved-up photos of the pair to her Instagram in 2021. Earlier this year, the actress shared a sweet tribute to her beau on his birthday, writing, "National jack day!!!" alongside a snap of the couple hugging.