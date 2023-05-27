Yellowstone star Luke Grimes is putting those Cowboy Camps to good use. Grimes will star alongside Emmy nominee Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) in the upcoming rom-com Happiness for Beginners, about a rag-tag group of amateur hikers on a three-week trek through the Appalachian Trail. Premiering July 27 on Netflix, the film follows newly divorced Helen (Kemper) on her journey of self-discovery in the wilderness -- which is quickly complicated by the arrival of her dreamy family friend Jake (Grimes). Written and directed by Vicky Wight (Netflix's The Lost Husband), Happiness for Beginners is based on best-selling author Katherine Center's 2015 novel of the same name.

Luke Grimes as a hunky survivalist in a will-they-won't-they romance... in the forest? Say no more. Here's everything you need to know about Happiness for Beginners, including a first look at our lovebirds.

What is Happiness for Beginners about?

Happiness for Beginners follows Helen Carpenter (Kemper), a risk-averse divorcee who, on a whim, joins a three-week hiking trip in the Rocky Mountains to do a little soul-searching. Helen's me-time in the wilderness turns out to be a little more heart-pounding when her handsome family friend Jake (Grimes) shows up.

Here's Netflix's official synopsis:

Advertisement

"Helen (Ellie Kemper) has always lived her life as far from the edge as possible. Finding herself newly divorced and a little lost, Helen decides she needs a reset and signs up for the "Adventure of a Lifetime!" The adventure is a backcountry survival course hiking the Appalachian Trail with a group of oddball strangers. From the beginning, Helen's plan to be the best hiker is tested and she finds more than just herself in the wilderness. Based on the wildly popular novel by Katherine Center, Happiness For Beginners reminds us that sometimes you have to get lost before you're found."

Who's in the cast of Happiness for Beginners?

Toplined by Grimes and Kemper, Happiness for Beginners boasts a stacked cast of comedy veterans -- starting with Emmy-winning Hollywood icon (and mother to Gwyneth Paltrow) Blythe Danner, who stars as Helen's (Kemper) spirited grandma Gigi. Here's a full rundown of who's who in the cast:

Alexander Koch (Sightless) will star as Helen's younger brother Duncan, who shares a trashy apartment with Jake (Grimes).

(Sightless) will star as Helen's younger brother Duncan, who shares a trashy apartment with Jake (Grimes). Shayvawn Webster (Devs) will play Windy, Helen's gorgeous rival for Jake's affections.

(Devs) will play Windy, Helen's gorgeous rival for Jake's affections. Ben Cook (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) takes on the role of insecure course instructor Beckett, who can't seem to get a handle on the boisterous group.

(Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) takes on the role of insecure course instructor Beckett, who can't seem to get a handle on the boisterous group. Crazy Rich Asians breakout Nico Santos stars as Hugh, a fellow hiker who befriends Helen on the trip.

Other cast members include Aaron Weiner (The Big Door Prize), Julia Shiplett (A Tourist's Guide to Love), Gus Birney (I'm Thinking of Ending Things) and Esteban Benito (Isn't It Romantic).

"The cast was an absolute dream and they all became good friends during our shoot," writer-director Vicky Wight told Netflix's Tudum, crediting Grimes and Kemper for a smooth production. "Ellie and Luke really set a lovely, inclusive tone and they were both a joy from start to finish."

Advertisement

How will Happiness for Beginners differ from the novel?

The film is based on a 2015 novel by Texas native Katherine Center, the New York Times best-selling author of hits like Things You Save in a Fire and How to Walk Away. Whether you're a Katherine Center devotee or a newcomer looking for a good time, writer-director Vicky Wight says Happiness for Beginners has plenty of surprises in store.

"Katherine is the perfect novelist when it comes to adaptation because she's hands off," Wight said. "She understands that the novel can't go word-for-word on-screen so she's very supportive about the process of reshaping the story while keeping the integrity of her source material. There's a reason novels are credited as 'based on' or 'inspired by' when they're adapted, and Katherine truly gets it."

Evidently, Wight gets it, too. This is her second time adapting a Katherine Center novel. In 2020, she directed the Josh Duhamel and Leslie Bibb Netflix romance The Lost Husband, an adaptation of Center's 2013 novel of the same name.

When does Happiness for Beginners premiere?

Happiness for Beginners will hit Netflix on July 27, just in time for mojito season. "I hope it feels like an escape and a little adventure with friends," Wight says about the film, adding some Helen Carpenter-approved words of encouragement. "Happiness is all about letting go of the past and being where your feet are." Happy hiking!

Advertisement

Happiness for Beginners will stream on Netflix on July 27.

Related Videos