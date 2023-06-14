While we're constantly falling in love with small-town love stories every Hallmark Christmas season, some of the network's stars are actually sparking real romances with their co-stars. The latest example? Katie Cassidy, who recently filmed A Royal Christmas Crush for the network. After rumors swirled that she was dating her onscreen love, Stephen Huszar, Cassidy decided to go ahead and confirm the news on her own terms.

The couple initially sparked speculation when Cassidy posted a picture from filming in Portugal, showing Huszar dressed in costume and standing up to kiss him on the cheek. Her caption, "#PrinceCharming," really got the rumor mill going. Fans immediately took to the comments excited to see the love story hit the screen, but curious if there was more going on between the cozy co-stars. Just two weeks later, Cassidy decided to make the romance public since it seemed like everyone was onto them.

"Welp, cats out of the bag... Happy Monday!" the Arrow alum shared in an Instagram post. A sweet selfie showed Cassidy and Huszar smiling for the camera on a romantic getaway. Well, that's one way to get everyone excited about your Hallmark movie.

A Royal Christmas Crush is part of Hallmark's annual Christmas in July programming and will be one of two new holiday films making their summer debut. Cassidy stars as Ava, a woman who accepts the opportunity of a lifetime to work at the Royal Ice Hotel. As fate would have it, she finds herself in a whirlwind romance with the most important guest at the hotel, the Royal Prince (Huszar).

While the new romance film marks Cassidy's Hallmark Channel debut, Huszar is a seasoned alum. The Canadian actor has been a regular on the network since 2011, starring in a range of holiday films, including Magical Christmas Ornaments and Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas as well as playing Taylor Cole's crime-solving detective pal in Ruby Herring Mysteries. He recently starred in one of Hallmark's new mystery series, A Jane De Silva Mystery: Case of the Broken Song, opposite Full House alum Jodie Sweetin.

A Royal Christmas Crush premieres on July 8 on Hallmark Channel.

