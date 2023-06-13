Nikki DeLoach, Kris Polaha and More Hallmark Stars Celebrate 'Christmas in July' at Annual Christmas Convention

Kansas is under attack...by a gaggle of cheery Hallmark stars, that is. The kindest, best-looking army in the world descended on the Sunflower State on Friday, June 9 for Kansas City Christmas Con, an annual celebration of all things Yuletide. The Hallmark players, including Nikki DeLoach, Kris Polaha and Paul Campbell, were out in force to promote the network's upcoming Christmas in July movie marathon.

Hallmark mainstay Nikki DeLoach, who most recently starred in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Curious Caterer: Grilling Season (a title almost too perfect), posted a group photo of her co-stars enjoying the premature holiday cheer. "Celebrating Christmas in July with these beautiful humans," DeLoach captioned the snap, which features a whopping twelve Hallmark players, including Brooke D'Orsay (A Fabled Holiday), Ashley Williams (Sister Swap), Kris Polaha (Rocky Mountain Christmas) and Paul Campbell (Three Wise Men and a Baby).

Taylor Cole, Kimberly Sustad, Alicia Witt and Erin Cahill were also among the group of smiling stars -- all of whom have featured in at least one of Hallmark's beloved holiday romance movies. During the network's annual Christmas in July movie marathon, a delightfully wacky tradition, Hallmark fans will be able to watch back-to-back Christmas movies every day in July, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

As ever, Christmas in July will also debut two brand-new Hallmark Christmas movies. On July 8, A Royal Christmas Crush, starring Katie Cassidy (Arrow) and Stephen Huszar (Christmas in the Rockies), will bow. Then, on July 15, the network will premiere The Christmas Reboot, led by True Lies veteran Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier (Key to Leave).

Advertisement

Can't wait for July to roll around, bringing with it all the Christmas cheer a person could want for an entire lifetime? You're in luck, because Hallmark is kicking off the festivities a bit early this year.

The network's Movies & Mysteries channel will program a special Merry Movie Week from June 23 to June 30. The week-long extravaganza will air Hallmark Christmas favorites every night at 7 p.m. ET to tide you over until July's holiday bonanza.

Related Videos