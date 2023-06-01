Here's How You Can Vote in Hallmark's Annual 'Christmas in July' Movie Lineup

Three Wise Men and a Baby army, mount up! It's votin' time! Christmas in July, Hallmark's truly unhinged annual tradition of airing holiday flicks at the height of sweaty season, is almost upon us. For the remainder of June, you can vote for your Hallmark Christmas favorites to make the July movie lineup. Here's how you can submit your Yuletide bid.

Keyboard warriors: simply head to one of two posts on the Hallmark Channel's official Facebook or Instagram page. In the comments section, type the titles of your all-timer Hallmark holiday movies, et voilà!, there's a chance Hallmark decides to add your pick to the movie marathon, airing at 8/7c every Saturday night in July on the Hallmark Channel. It's free and easy mail-order Hallmark. But hurry, because voting closes on June 30. And if Three Wise Men and a Baby hopes to be a finalist, we must defeat The Royal Nanny's vocal online contingent.

Not hot on entering the fray? If you choose to be a pacifist in this particular culture war, Christmas in July has plenty of holiday goodness for you, too. The network usually premieres a few new holiday flicks during the movie marathon. While there's no word yet on this year's fresh titles, expect some warm-weather holiday cheer. Last year's Christmas in July marathon debuted new favorites My Grown-Up Christmas List, Campfire Christmas and Christmas in Toyland.

If you intend to get deep into next month's programming, you can download the Hallmark Movie Checklist app for your phone in order to keep up with each week's releases. And for the real pros out there, there's even an option to add Christmas in July widgets to your home screen. That way, Hallmark's film schedule is right at your fingertips.

It's never been easier to be a Hallmark stan. And now that we're enfranchised, well, watch out, The Royal Nanny. A trio of inexperienced fathers and their adorable baby are coming for you.

