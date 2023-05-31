Looking for some good, old-fashioned romance to be entertained with this summer? Say "I do" to a month filled with romance and matrimonial magic as the Hallmark Channel unveils its much-awaited "June Weddings" event. This extravaganza will present four charming movies about love and weddings, gracing our screens every Saturday in June.

Whether you're ready to watch folks commit in a charming little ceremony as they drown helplessly in each other's eyes or you're hungry for a little more drama by way of some star-crossed matchmaking, there's a little something for everyone in this mini summer movie marathon. So get your popcorn and tissues ready, because we've got the scoop on these brand-new flicks that'll have you grabbing for the tissues.

Wedding Season (June 3)

Meet Trish (Stephanie Bennett), a devoted journalist and the go-to bridesmaid for her trio of best friends. When her date stands her up, she finds an unexpected plus one in her best friend's brother and dashing photographer, Ryan (Casey Deidrick). Can this friendship blossom into something more amid the chaos of back-to-back weddings? Mark your calendars for this charming meet-cute story!

Love's Greek to Me (June 10)

Journey to picturesque Santorini with Ilana (Torrey DeVitto), a thrilled American Maid of Honor for her Greek boyfriend Mike's (Yannis Tsimitselis) sister Alex's wedding. But the Grecian sun isn't the only thing heating up; Mike drops a surprise proposal, and Ilana finds herself in a whirlwind orchestrated by Mike's overly enthusiastic mother Athena (Marina Sirtis). Tune in to find out if Ilana navigates these waves of excitement with grace or capsizes under pressure. Hint: She probably ends up doing okay.

The Wedding Contract (June 17)

Meet Rebecca (Becca Tobin), a dedicated teacher, and Adam (Jake Epstein), an ad executive gearing up for their dream Jewish wedding. But when their mothers meet for the first time and Adam's work life takes a demanding turn, their wedding and future are thrown into uncertainty. Will they triumph over these trials, or will the wedding bells fall silent? Don't miss this riveting romantic drama!

Make Me a Match (June 24)

Vivi (Eva Bourne), an eternally optimistic woman with a less-than-stellar romantic history, works for a matchmaking app. To improve the app's success rate, she hires traditional Indian matchmaker Raina (Rekha Sharma) and in the process, crosses paths with Raina's spontaneous son, Bhumesh (Rushi Kota). This raises a profound question: Is love something to control or to let flow naturally? Stay tuned for this exploration of love in the digital age.

