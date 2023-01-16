The Best Hallmark Valentine's Day Movies (And How To Stream Them)

You don't have to save all of your Hallmark binging for Christmastime. The channel's Valentine's Day lineup is just as full of heartwarming romances and happy endings. From seductive chocolatiers to hunky dog trainers to not-so-secret admirers, these love-centric tales cover any and every trope you can think of -- and then some.

So if you're planning to stay in and stream on Valentine's Day this year, these are the Hallmark movies you don't want to miss.

A Valentine's Match (2020)

When Natalie (Bethany Joy Lenz) loses her job and is forced to return home, she can't help but feel as if she's back at square one. Could planning her town's annual Valentine's Day auction -- with her ex-fiancè (Luke Macfarlane) no less -- be just the thing she needs to get back on track? If you love meddling moms and old flames that never quite burn out, A Valentine's Match should be at the top of your list.

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime

Apple TV

YouTube

Dater's Handbook (2020)

If you want to see Meghan Markle in all her pre-royalty glory, then you need to check out Dater's Handbook. In it, she plays Cassandra Barber, a young woman who turns to a self-help book to help her break her bad luck streak in love. Sparks fly when she meets two very different potential suitors, but things get complicated when she has to decide who she'll listen to: the experts or her own heart.

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime

Apple TV

YouTube

Peacock

Valentine's Again (2021)

Think Groundhog Day but with more chocolates and roses. In Valentine's Again, Katherine (Nicky Whelan) is forced to relive the same Valentine's Day over and over again until she finds the one. How many times will she have to repeat the holiday before she uncovers her Mr. Right? There's only one way to find out.

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime

Apple TV

YouTube

Peacock

Very, Very, Valentine (2018)

Hidden behind the lacy trim of a mask, Helen (Danica McKellar) finds the love of her life during a Valentine's masquerade ball (because every town has one of those, right?). Determined not to let him slip away, she asks her best friend, Henry (Cameron Mathison), to help her track him down. We know you know what happens next, but watching Very, Very, Valentine unfold is still a treat.

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime

Apple TV

YouTube

Matching Hearts (2020)

As a matchmaker, it's Julia's (Taylor Cole) job to help other people find love. But when she comes across her most difficult -- and obviously most handsome -- client yet, she finds herself questioning her own relationship status. Will she finally find the courage to take a chance on love for herself? Swoon-worthy surprises and big moments of romantic clarity await in the steamy Matching Hearts.

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime

Apple TV

YouTube

Valentine in the Vineyard (2019)

The stakes couldn't be higher in Valentine in the Vineyard. Winemakers and romantic partners Will Frankie (Rachael Leigh Cook) and Nate DeLuca (Brendan Penny) are somehow simultaneously closing a high-end deal for their business and planning a wedding in secret. Can they pull it all off? The answer -- and many other V-Day surprises -- will await in Valentine in the Vineyard.

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime

Apple TV

YouTube

All Things Valentine (2015)

It'd be criminal not to add All Things Valentine to your viewing list. Much like the classic love story You've Got Mail, this movie follows Avery (Sarah Rafferty), a blogger who's been tasked with writing a dating column. When the first promising man she meets turns out to be the user who's been leaving rude comments on her blog, things get a little complicated -- and a lot more romantic.

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime

Apple TV

YouTube

Love, Romance and Chocolate (2019)

On the heels of a breakup, Emma (Lacey Chabert) travels to Belgium, where she meets a handsome chocolatier (Will Kemp) who's competing for the title of Belgium's Royal Chocolatier. Through a series of not-so-unfortunate events, Emma finds herself on his team, where the two cook up a deliciously romantic concoction. Love, Romance and Chocolate will make you appreciate the sweeter side of life -- and maybe even inspire you to pick up some fancy new baking skills.

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime

Apple TV

YouTube

Love at First Glance (2017)

Journalist Mary Landers (Amy Smart) gets assigned a story to find the meaning of love -- which is only made more difficult when her boyfriend unexpectedly dumps her. All hope is lost until she locks eyes with a stranger who leaves his phone on the subway. Using her investigative skills, she uses his phone to learn more about him and the answer to her story in Love at First Glance.

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime

Apple TV

YouTube

Love at First Bark (2017)

You know what most romantic movies are missing? Dogs. And lots of them. So if you're in the mood for a Hallmark Valentine's movie complete with canine cuteness, you should check out Love at First Bark. Here, we meet Amy (Jana Kramer), an interior designer who finds an unexpected crush -- and maybe more -- in her rescue dog's obedience trainer.

Where to watch:

Apple TV

YouTube

All of My Heart (2014)

When two strangers each inherit one-half of a country home, they're forced to work together as unlikely partners. Jenny (Lacey Chabert) and Brian (Brennan Elliott) are complete opposites, but they eventually team up to restore the home -- and possibly find true love in the process. Watch All of My Heart for a classic Hallmark Valentine's Day movie with all the good feels.

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime

Apple TV

YouTube

Valentine Ever After (2015)

If you like your romance with a side of comedy, then Valentine Ever After should be up next. In it, Julia (Autumn Reeser) and Sydney (Vanessa Matsui) take a vacation to Wyoming to relax -- until a bar fight lands them in community service duty. But these gals aren't picking up trash -- they're throwing a Valentine's Day party for charity. Will they find love in the process? Most likely.

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime

Apple TV

YouTube

No matter which of these Hallmark Valentine's Day movies you choose to watch, you'll get the same ending: a happily ever after. So make some popcorn and snuggle up with someone special -- it's time for movie night!

