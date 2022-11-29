Danica McKellar's 'Christmas Movie Characters' Inspired Family Move to Nashville Area

Great American Family star Danica McKellar, formerly of Hallmark Channel fame (and The Wonder Years alum), is leaving life in Los Angeles behind. She has put her Rancho Park home up for sale to move with her family and mother to a rural community near Nashville, Tennessee.

McKellar, who most recently appeared in Christmas at the Drive-In on Great American Family, spent most of her life living in the heart of Los Angeles. Most recently, however, she came to the conclusion that it was time to pack up and embrace a quieter, less-hectic lifestyle in a small town. Speaking to People in a recent interview, McKellar divulged what made her reconsider her living situation.

"I am just loving the fact that my Christmas movie characters have rubbed off on me," she explained. "I think it's just a wonderful example of life imitating art." Like many of the leads in holiday films, McKellar has been cast in roles that find her character discovering the meaning of the season by going home to a small town or exploring a rural community, where they seemingly find all the answers to their troubles. Perhaps McKellar is looking for the same thing when it comes to everything small-town living can bring -- that, and the fact that it's a hot spot for country music.

"My husband and I have been wanting more nature for a long time," McKellar said of her spouse, attorney Scott Sveslosky. "We were kind of ready to not be in a city anymore." And this isn't the pair's first rodeo with experiencing Southern life. Only about a month into dating each other while McKellar filmed on location in Kentucky, her husband flew to Nashville and she drove to meet him for a "great weekend together."

With her new living situation sorted out, McKellar listed her Los Angeles home for a whopping $3.025 million, which is up from the $1.725 million it sold for in 2013. It's not a particularly large house at 3,100 square feet, but it's right in the middle of an affluent neighborhood and has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It's the perfect home for anyone who wants to live in the heart of Los Angeles, but not so much someone looking to invest in more of a family-oriented lifestyle. The house did sell, but it's unclear at this point what it actually sold for.

Meanwhile, McKellar's new home is a sprawling 8,500-square-foot, six-bedroom mansion on 3 acres of land that was purchased nearly a year ago for $3.1 million. With that much room, McKellar can certainly live out her dreams of small-town living and enjoy plenty of time and space with her family. Maybe there's also room in the future to see more of Nashville in her films since she's obviously fallen in love with the city. Right now, it's time for McKellar to live it up, Tennessee style.

