Love Hallmark Movies? Visit These 10 Places

The countdown to Christmas has officially begun. It's a time of year passionate Hallmark fans look forward to the most; when we watch small towns come together, holiday love stories, and families connecting to discover the true meaning of the season.

We've rounded up 10 Hallmark channel movie filming locations that you can visit today that will make you feel like you've stepped into one of your favorite seasonal Hallmark films.

Where Are Hallmark Christmas Movies Filmed? 10 Hallmark Christmas Movie Filming Locations

1. Monroe and Marietta Georgia

These charming Georgia towns are where the 2019 film Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses was shot. The movie follows single mom Abbey (Jill Wagner), an interior designer who gets hired to decorate the lavish mansion of a handsome businessman, Nick (Matthew Davis), for a holiday party. Will Nick discover the spirit of Christmas? Will they fall in love?

2. Dahlonega, Georgia

A little over an hour north of Atlanta is the quaint town of Dahlonega, where Christmas In Homestead was shot. This holiday film follows an actress, Jessica (Taylor Cole) as she comes to shoot a holiday film in the fictional small town of Homestead, Iowa. When she meets local inn-owner and single Dad, Matt, she learns the appeals of small-town life and what Christmas is really about.

3. Farmington, Utah

There are numerous Hallmark movies that have been filmed around Utah and Salt Lake City like Check Inn to Christmas and Christmas Made to Order. But who could forget the 2015 film Christmas Land? The movie follows Jules (Nikki Deloach) who inherits a Christmas tree farm and the town of Farmington serves as the backdrop for the Christmas obsessed town that surrounds the farm. Will she end up selling the farm? Or will the kind townspeople and handsome lawyer Tucker (Luke Macfarlane) change her mind?

4. Memphis, Tennessee

Why yes, the real Graceland really was the filming location for Christmas At Graceland: Home For The Holidays in 2018. The film followed Laurel (Kellie Pickler) as she comes down to Memphis from her home in Chicago with her children to visit Graceland before the holidays and secure a little business in the process. What will happen when the single mom crosses paths with ex-boyfriend Clay (Wes Brown)?

5. Vancouver and Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada

In Christmas in Evergreen, a small-town veterinarian in the fictional Evergreen, Vermont wishes on a snowglobe for the most romantic Christmas she's ever had. Ashley Williams stars as Allie, who hopes that her Christmas wish will push longtime boyfriend Ryan (Teddy Sears) to propose. But in real life, the movie was actually filmed up in Canada, though the Vancouver and Burnaby areas are so dreamy you really can't tell the difference.

6. Chester, Vermont

Hallmark queen Candace Cameron Bure starred in 2008 Christmas film, Moonlight and Mistletoe. Bure played Holly Crosby, daughter of the owner of Santaville, a Christmas themed amusement park. Though they are estranged for many years she comes back to help her father (Tom Arnold) when he and the park are in financial trouble. Will she be able to save Santaville? Will she fall for Nick, the handsome nutcracker carver who works for her father? The small town of Chester, Vermont was the perfect location to bring this fictional theme park to life.

7. Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington is already well-known for being a filming hub so it should come as no surprise that many Hallmark movies are filmed here as well. Though Christmas in Conway was set in Conway, South Carolina, it was filmed in Wilmington. The Christmas drama starred Andy Garcia, Mary Louise Parker and Mandy Moore. Duncan (Garcia) decides to build his terminally ill wife (Parker) a Ferris wheel in their backyard for Christmas.

8. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

There was really only one place to film the 2019 holiday flick Christmas At Dollywood and that is the actual location of Dolly Parton's theme park in the Smoky Mountains. Obviously, Dolly plays herself in the film alongside New York City event planner (Danica McKellar) who comes to Tennessee to help plan a Christmas celebration at Dollywood. Though she initially has conflicted feelings towards the head of operations, (Niall Matter), will they find a way to come together and throw the best event yet? And maybe find love in the process?

9. Nevada City, California

The historic setting of Nevada City was the ideal small-town setting for the dramatic holiday film that has most certainly made you cry more than once, The Christmas Card. Sergeant Cody Cullen (John Newton) is given a Christmas card by a fellow soldier while fighting overseas in Afganistan. When that soldier is killed, Cody goes to his hometown of Nevada City to visit the man's widow, Faith (Alice Evans).

10. Cincinnati, Ohio

If you didn't realize that Mariah Carey directed and starred in her own Hallmark movie, allow me to remind you of the 2015 holiday film, A Christmas Melody. Also starring Hallmark regulars Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott, the film takes place in the small town of Silver Falls, Ohio, where Kristin (Chabert) has returned home and finds herself at odds with an old high school rival (Carey). Despite taking place in a small town, the greater Cincinnati area served as the backdrop.

This article was originally published in October of 2020.