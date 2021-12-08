Luke Macfarlane has appeared in over 10 movies on the Hallmark Channel. Maybe it's just this holiday season but it feels like every time I turn my TV to Hallmark lately, Macfarlane is staring right back at me. And I'm not complaining about it...the guy is incredibly charming, can sing, play musical instruments and clearly has a thing for Christmas since he keeps showing up in holiday movies. Outside of his notable Hallmark career, he's also starring in the new Netflix Christmas rom-com, Single All The Way. Obviously, it's on my Christmas watch list as well.

Here's everything we know about one of our favorite Hallmark stars, Luke Macfarlane.

Who is Luke Macfarlane?

He's from Canada! Thomas Luke Macfarlane grew up in a small town, in a family of academics. He decided early on that was not what he wanted to do with his life, as he explained to Rage Monthly.

"My family was all academics, medical professional academics and part of me was terrified that I would end up in that field and be unhappy. I played the cello, so on a lark, I thought I would audition for Juilliard. I knew I wasn't a good enough cello player to make it. So instead, I thought I would trick them into believing that I am a good enough actor. I was very lucky and got into Juilliard. I was not a theatre kid, but this became my escape plan."

After attending Julliard School in New York City, the Canadian's early career in Hollywood included roles in the film Kinsey, the mini-series Tanner on Tanner, and the FX series Over There. But Macfarlane really made a name for himself when he landed the role of Scotty Wandell on the ABC drama Brothers & Sisters. He appeared on the show for five seasons as the love interest and eventual onscreen husband of Kevin Walker (Matthew Rhys). Following Brothers & Sisters, Macfarlane went on to star in the Canadian science fiction series Killjoys as well as the PBS drama Mercy Street.

Hallmark Highlights

Following various additional TV roles on Iron Road, Smash, and The Night Shift, Macfarlane made his Hallmark debut opposite Meghan Ory in 2014 in The Memory Book. Ever since, he's remained a familiar face in seasonal Hallmark movies including Christmas Land, The Mistletoe Promise, Karen Kingsbury's Maggie's Christmas Miracle, A Shoe Addict's Christmas, Just Add Romance, Sense, Sensibility and Snowmen, A Valentine's Match, Chateau Christmas and Christmas in My Heart. ????



It's pretty clear that Macfarlane is a valued member of the Hallmark family; he's consistently appeared in their films every year since his debut. When asked about why fans are so connected to Hallmark he explained to TV Insider that it probably has something to do with the fact that viewers are picking up on the positivity that radiates from the set.

"I think it is something to the effect that they are sort of preaching what they practice in the sense that people are treated very well, so, I mean, if people can feel that through the TV, I think that's a thing... And I think maybe in this time people are looking for that kind of a place to feel safe and comfortable," Macfarlane said.

In his film Chateau Christmas, he was able to show off his very real musical abilities. The original script called for a character who played the violin, but, as a classically trained cellist, Macfarlane asked to have the script changed to make it more authentic to his background.

"I love music," he told TV Goodness. "I really do. I've played the cello since I was a little kid. There was one moment when Merritt's character is playing the piano. I remember they had this wonderful pianist, Karen Allred. She had written all the music and recorded this beautiful Christmas-themed [composition]... I was listening to her play at the concert and it just hit me. I felt myself tearing up. Just that amazing moment where you [feel the] music. That was really maybe one of my favorite things. It was just also fun [to] sit around between takes and play cello and people [realized I could] actually play."

Personal Life

Luke Macfarlane prefers to keep his private life private and doesn't reveal anything about who he might be dating either on social media or with the media. As an actor who is openly gay, he told Yahoo in 2019 that he would be totally on board if Hallmark ever wanted to feature two gay men as the lead roles in one of their films. (The ensemble film The Christmas House, which premiered on Hallmark in 2020, was the first Hallmark Christmas film to prominently feature a gay couple.)

"...I have so much faith in the brand, if they feel like that's something that's on the horizon for them, sign me up. Absolutely. And I know they're really smart and I know that they are changing, so that is definitely a possibility. And I would support it."

What's Next

While I have no doubt that there are many more Hallmark films in the works for Macfarlane, he will also have a lead role in Bros, the first gay rom-com from a major Hollywood studio, written and co-starring Billy Eichner.

