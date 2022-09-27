Is it just me, or do you find yourself watching Hallmark movies and wanting to be friends with all the characters? Ever since actress Merritt Patterson started appearing on the Hallmark Channel, she brought her girl next door charm to every role she takes on. She's quickly become one of the most popular leading ladies on the network over the course of various Christmas and off-season romantic movies she's appeared in on the beloved network. Here are a few things you might not know about the actress.

1. She's Canadian

At this point, I'm almost surprised when you come across a Hallmark star who isn't Canadian. Patterson grew up in the beautiful Whistler area in Canada, which is located along a stunning mountain range. Thanks to so many TV shows filming up there, she's been booking professional acting jobs since she was 15.

2. She's married

She may have strong chemistry with her Hallmark co-stars, but as of this year, Patterson is a married woman! The actress married her longtime boyfriend JR Ringer on September 17 in Puglia, Italy. Cheers to the happy couple!

3. She loves to travel

If you follow Patterson on Instagram or have tuned in for any of her interviews on Hallmark's former beloved series Home & Family (RIP!), you'll learn that the girl loves to travel. Hallmark sent her out to the beautiful coast of Ireland to film Forever in My Heart back in 2019, and based on her feed, she can be seen going on regular adventures to beautiful places when she isn't on set.

4. She's been in 8 Hallmark movies...so far

Patterson had hopped around various TV shows in her early career before making her Hallmark debut in 2017 in the sweet film A Royal Winter. Who doesn't love one of the network's many romantic movies featuring a royal falling for a normal person? Over the years, she's starred opposite many of the popular Hallmark leading men, including Luke Macfarlane, Andrew Walker and Steve Lund. Some of her best movies include The Christmas Cottage, Christmas at the Palace and Gingerbread Miracle.

5. She's also starring in GAC Christmas movies

While there's no word yet on whether Patterson will be starring in any Hallmark movies this holiday season, it was already announced that she will be starring in GAC's first-holiday film of 2022. She and former When Calls the Heart star Daniel Lissing will co-star in the upcoming Catering Christmas. She previously starred opposite Hallmark favorite Trevor Donovan in GAC's Jingle Bell Christmas in 2021.

