7 Christmas Movies Coming to Netflix This Year

Lifetime and Hallmark have long been the frontrunners in Christmas entertainment but over the past few years, Netflix has proven that they aren't messing around and have their own quality content to offer. The streaming service has annually released popular holiday films like A Christmas Prince and The Knight Before Christmas that let fans of the feel-good Hallmark films know that there's another go-to resource over the holiday season to get their Christmas fix.

Here are 7 new Netflix Christmas movies that you can watch leading up to the Christmas holiday with your family and friends.

1. Holidate

Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey star in this delightful holiday film as two people just trying to get through the season. Sloan (Roberts) gets an ingenious idea from her quirky aunt (Kristin Chenoweth) and gets herself a "holidate" as her plus-one for all holiday activities so she doesn't have to deal with the pressures of a real relationship. Jackson (Bracey) is incredibly charming as her date/love interest making this a must-watch for everyone this season. If I'm being honest, I've already watched it multiple times...

2. Dash & Lily

Okay, we all love new Christmas movies but what about a Christmas rom-com show? Dash & Lily, based on the book Dash & Lily's Book of Dares by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn, feels like 8 episodes of a Hallmark Christmas movie but following the beginnings of a sweet teenage love story. Dash hates Christmas and Lily loves it but this year everything is falling apart. Watch this unlikely pair come together and experience the magic of the Christmas season in the perfect setting of New York City.

3. The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Sequel alert! In 2018, Vanessa Hudgens starred as Stacy, a talented young baker who goes to compete in a baking competition in the faraway land of Belgravia, accompanied by her friend Kevin and his daughter Olivia. While there, she realizes she looks exactly like Duchess Margaret, and they switch places. This time, all your favorite characters are back and Stacy is Princess of Belgravia with handsome Prince Edward (Nashville star Sam Palladio). It's time for another switch to save Margaret and Kevin's relationship but it turns out there's another lookalike in town, Margaret's cousin, Lady Fiona, who wants to steal her cousin's throne in the neighboring fictional country of Montenaro.

4. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

It wouldn't be Christmastime without a magical musical to bring us into the happiest season of the year! Forest Whitaker stars as Jeronicus Jangle, a gifted toymaker. His apprentice, Gustafson (Keegan-Michael Key), steals his unique designs, and years later his shop is in ruin. It's up to him and his granddaughter, Journey, to get his designs back and save Christmas! There's an incredible lineup of talented musicians performing the original music in this film including John Legend, Anika Noni Rose, and Usher.

5. Operation Christmas Drop

In 2018, Kat Graham starred in The Holiday Calendar about a magical advent calendar that transforms her Christmas. This year, the actress is back in a new film inspired by the real-life U.S. Air Force Operation Christmas Drop. Erica (Graham) flies to an air force base in Guam with the intention of returning to Washington DC and recommending its closure. The handsome Andrew (Alexander Ludwig) is tasked with showing her around the base and educating her about the Christmas tradition of dropping gifts to people around Guam. Will Erica discover the true meaning of Christmas and keep the base open? Most likely, but you'll have to watch to find out how!

6. Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

Christine Baranski stars as the wealthy Regina Fuller (basically Scrooge) who returns to her hometown after her father's death to evict all of the townsfolk and sell the small town to a developer planning to build a mall. It wouldn't be a Dolly holiday movie without the legendary country star also appearing in the film and lots of fun musical numbers.

7. The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

Kurt Russell is back to play Santa Claus with his real-life love Goldie Hawn co-starring as Mrs. Claus. This year, Chris Columbus (Home Alone) wrote and directed the fun sequel that brings back all your favorite characters from the first film including Claire Pierce (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) and her children Kate and Teddy. You'll get to see the North Pole and see the gang come back together to save the season from "Belsnickel."

